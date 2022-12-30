Tigers' length too much for Trojans in Sam Dale Tournament

On Wednesday, the Southeast Lauderdale boys basketball team defeated Quitman and Northeast Lauderdale defeated Kemper County to advance to the championship round of the Sam Dale Tournament.
Northeast Lauderdale had a small lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Trojans were unable to compete with Southeast Lauderdale’s height and scoring prowess through the final three quarters of Thursday’s championship matchup at Kemper County High School. Southeast never relinquished a second quarter lead before winning the game 55-35.
“Give Southeast all the credit. Good defense, hurt us with length. It just felt like there was a lid on the basket. We couldn’t catch a break,” Northeast Lauderdale coach Lewis Lightsey said. “They just killed us with size. They’re a really hard team to prepare for in one day’s time.”
Southeast Lauderdale hit three baskets, including two 3-pointers, to take an 8-0 lead to open the game. Northeast Lauderdale struck back with five consecutive baskets to close out the first quarter with a 10-8 lead.
“Made a good run in the first quarter to get back in it, and they just took us out of everything we wanted to do from there,” Lightsey said.
Southeast Lauderdale went on a 17-1 run to open the second quarter, taking a 25-11 lead. The Tigers and the Trojans traded blows in the second half before the Trojans cut the Tigers’ lead to 38-27.
However, Southeast Lauderdale was able to close the game out with a 17-8 stretch that gave the Tigers a 55-35 victory and the title of 2022 Sam Dale Tournament champions.
“I feel like we stepped up. We were a little shorthanded tonight, but I feel like we did an awesome job with communicating and the small stuff,” Southeast Lauderdale coach Jordan Payne said.
The Trojans tried to attack the gaps in Southeast Lauderdale’s zone defense, but the Tiger defenders’ height made them difficult to score over when they closed in on Northeast Lauderdale's shooters.
On offense, the tall Tigers used their size advantage to attack the basket and shoot over the Trojan defenders. Southeast Lauderdale’s Demondre Graham led his team with 23 points, and JaQuavion Horner added 13 points.
Payne said he thought Southeast Lauderdale’s size affected the game.
“That’s why we go zone for the most part, but even when we go man we use that length. We have bigger athletic guards that help us out a lot too,” Payne said.
Northeast Lauderdale spread the offensive load around, but the Trojans still leaned on their talented guards. Davian Franklin hit two 3-pointers and finished with eight points, while Jeremiah Clark had six.
The Southeast Lauderdale and Northeast Lauderdale girls teams suffered losses in the first round on Wednesday, and Kemper County went on to defeat Quitman 60-54 in the girls championship.
