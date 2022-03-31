Clarkdale softball coach Grant Hill had a feeling there would be bad news after an apparent tornado came through southeast Lauderdale County Wednesday night.
A FaceTime call with the school’s athletic director, Scott Gibson, confirmed extensive damage to Clarkdale’s softball field. Once the facilities were surveyed, they both knew right away the Lady Bulldogs would not be able to complete their season on their home field.
“My first reaction, once I realized it was too much to play on, was about how our senior, Katie Taylor, wouldn’t be able to have senior night on her home field,” Hill said. “My heart went out to her.”
Much of the left/center field fence had been blown down, and the roof of the home dugout at the softball field had been destroyed, along with some of the support beams for the home bleachers. Part of the press box’s roof had been blown off as well, and the protective netting around the backstop was also damaged, as was the restroom facility, which had been lifted off its sled. A light pole near the field was also snapped.
“The big thing is there were no injuries or fatalities,” Gibson said. “We’re able to come to school and finish the year, and we’re grateful for that.”
Gibson, who is also Clarkdale’s baseball coach, said the school’s baseball field had some minor damage, but nothing that wouldn’t allow them to continue playing home games there. The softball team, however, will have to find temporary homes for its remaining home games. Fortunately, Gibson said, other area schools have reached out to offer assistance.
“My phone’s been ringing all day long from neighboring schools offering up everything from their fields, equipment or anything we need,” Gibson said Thursday. “It’s nice to see the support from these schools. We may be opponents on the field, but when something like this happens, it’s amazing how schools come together to help out.”
A Lauderdale County School District school offered to let the Lady Bulldogs use their field for home games, as did a school outside of the district, Gibson said. Hill said other schools have reached out to offer their fields in the event the Clarkdale softball team makes the postseason.
“It’s really been a blessing,” Hill said.
The players are handling the news as best they can, Hill added, and he said he and the other coaches are stressing to them that their season isn’t over despite the damage to their home field.
“Our senior (Taylor) is taking out pretty tough knowing her senior night won’t be here, but we’re preaching to them that we can only control what we can control,” Hill said. “The field is just materials, and we’re not going to let this stop the memories and the moments they get just to play softball.”
