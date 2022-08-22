State Games honors Athletes of the Year

Athletes throughout the state celebrated their accomplishments at this year’s State Games of Mississippi Athlete of the Year banquet held Saturday evening.
The State Games of Mississippi roared back to life in 2022 for its 31st year, with more than 5,000 competitors in 41 sports.
"It has been amazing to see the levels of competition and the spirit during this year's events," said Missye Dozier, Executive Director of the State Games. "And we are so grateful to our sponsors and volunteers as they continue to stand strong in support of everything we do for Mississippi's amateur athletes.”
Based on the national program, the State Games of Mississippi established the annual "Athlete of the Year" award to recognize Mississippi's amateur athletes. Coaches, officials, athletes, volunteers, and spectators nominated one male and one female athlete from each of the 2022 sports for the award.
The nominated athletes personify the ideals of the State Games movement, such as participation, sportsmanship, special attributes, achievements, efforts, and positive attitudes.
Whether a father who overcame severe injuries, a mountain biker with only one month to train, or a soccer player who maintains a 4.0 GPA, the three 2022 Ochsner Rush Athletes of the Year for the State Games of Mississippi all have the spirit of competition that represents athletes from across the state.
5K Road Race participant LeeRoy Carpenter of DeKalb, mountain biker Sarah Lea Anglin of Madison and soccer player Kaylee Harrison of Meridian were named to the top slots of Male, Female, and Youth Athlete of the year.
LeeRoy Carpenter • 2022 Male Athlete of the Year
Carpenter has been participating in 5K events for five years, overcoming several personal health challenges. When he was younger, he had an accident where a a truck ran over him, and the doctor told him he would never walk again. And in the past several years, he triumphed over a heart attack and two bouts of cancer.
After his illnesses, he was inspired by his daughter to change his eating habits and exercise more.
"This change has allowed me to feel better at my age while competing in 5K runs,” Carpenter said. “I find great joy running with my daughter, Latora, and this year will be my third time doing the half-marathon in Meridian.”
Sarah Lea Anglin • 2022 Female Athlete of the Year
Anglin, a mountain biker, has been participating in the sport for three years, where she won a gold medal in the 2022 State Games Mountain Bike event.
Anglin said this year's mountain bike course was the hardest she has ever done but was also really fun. She has overcome a hernia surgery repair that took her off the bike for two months and was only able to get in one week of training before her first race.
Anglin has many achievements outside of the State Games, as she has placed in the 2021 Gulf South Regional Mountain Bike Series, the 2022 Oak Mountain Race, the 2022 Tux Creek Tussle Race, and the Tuffburg Race.
She was inspired to take up mountain biking because of her young granddaughter. Anglin and her husband have been mentors in the MS Kids Cyclocross Program.
“It was my granddaughter who said, why don't you race," Anglin said. "My first thought was, I'm going to die. My second thought was, I have to do this.”
“These girls needed to see someone out there riding and racing, just giving it their best. Why not a grandmother?"
Kaylee Harrison • 2022 Youth Athlete of the Year
Harrison has played on two travel teams and competing for her school soccer team. She has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking advanced classes.
"This has not always been easy,” Harrison said. “It has taught me self-discipline along the way, which is a lesson I can use throughout my life."
Harrison scored six goals in three games during the 2022 State Games and was able to bring home a gold medal to commemorate her last year of competing as a high school player.
"The State Games have been such an important part of my life over the past seven years, and I plan to volunteer for the Games next year,” Harrison said.
Outside of State Games, Harrison gained numerous achievements and became the MHSAA 4A State Champion in Soccer from 2018 through 2021.
Jamie Smith named top volunteer
The State Games also recognized the “Volunteer of the Year.” For 2022, Jamie Smith of Meridian took the top volunteer honor for her work with the games since its inception.
“She is one of our volunteers that we can call on and we know she will be ready and willing to jump right in to help,” said Dozier.
