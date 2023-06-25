Athletes from throughout Mississippi gathered at Bonita Lakes on Saturday for the State Games of Mississippi Trail Race. The 4.6 mile course through the park tested runners with both summer heat and numerous hills. In total, 32 athletes competed in Saturday's race.
State Games athletes compete in trail race
Tags
Trending Video
Thomas Howard
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Tensions mount between Meridian council, administration
- MBI investigating deputy involved shooting
- Lamar takes two golds at State Games
- Velma Young basketball court to be named after Meridian’s Taylor
- Meridian Little Theatre unveils 91st season showcasing five performances
- Local storytellers head to Coast for PBS screening of new series
- BRAD DYE: Tomato time machine
- High school football standout killed in ATV accident on family farm in Mississippi
- Police seek info on Dairy Queen burglary
- Mississippi ranks last in health outcomes in the entire country, again
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.