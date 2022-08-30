Southeast Lauderdale volleyball team sweeps Quitman

The Southeast Tigers celebrate their victory over Quitman.
Southeast Lauderdale volleyball team sweeps Quitman

Paisley West with a save to keep the match going.
Southeast Lauderdale volleyball team sweeps Quitman

Starter Kayleigh West with the first serve of the night.

Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

The Southeast Tigers took a clean sweep over Quitman winning all three sets Monday. 

Varsity Sets 3-0

Junior Varsity Sets 2-1

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video