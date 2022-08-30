Southeast Lauderdale volleyball team sweeps Quitman

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 7:52 pm
The Southeast Tigers celebrate their victory over Quitman.
Paisley West with a save to keep the match going.
Starter Kayleigh West with the first serve of the night.
Photos by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star
The Southeast Tigers took a clean sweep over Quitman winning all three sets Monday.
Varsity Sets 3-0
Junior Varsity Sets 2-1
