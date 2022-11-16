Southeast Lauderdale sweeps Northeast in close matchups

Both the Southeast Lauderdale boys and girls teams pulled away from Northeast Lauderdale as time ticked down on the game clock. The Tigers came away with a 45-43 girls victory and a 62-57 victory for the boys on the road in games that went down to the wire.
Southeast boys 62, Northeast boys 57
The Trojans were up 34-26 going into halftime, and they extended their lead to 41-30 in the third quarter. However, the Tigers stole momentum from there, mounting a comeback that resulted in a narrow victory.
A two-point bucket by Dre O’Neal gave the Tigers their first lead of the game with 3:53 to play, and O’Neal sank his free throw to put the Tigers up for the first time in the game following the three-point play. They went on an 11-8 run from there to secure the 62-57 road win.
This tall Tigers team had a clear height advantage over the Trojans, but they also had the advantage of playing a Trojans team that had not played in a week.
“We’re going to have to be quick, fast and force turnovers, and we did that in the first half. We were not able to do that as well in the second half, and that was the difference,” Northeast coach Lewis Lightsey said. “We had four guys coming back from the flu, and we got a little tired there late, but give Southeast their credit. They made their shots and made their plays and did a really good job.”
Northeast’s Jeremiah Clark put up 17 points, while Derrius Ramsey and Demondre Graham each finished with 13 points for the Tigers. Ramsey can put up points on the offensive end, but Southeast coach Centel Truman said he also adds defensive presence, blocking ability and rebounding to his team.
“We had injuries, cramps and foul trouble, so I’m so proud of them just digging down deep,” Truman said. “I like that multiple people stepped up. Demondre Graham is a special player. He’s one of the top players in the state, but we had so much effort from different kids coming off the bench and making timely shots.”
Southeast girls 45, Northeast girls 43
This game between Southeast and Northeast was close throughout on the Trojans’ home court. The game was tied once in the first quarter, twice in the second, and once in the third.
Northeast’s Jordyn Vaughn hit a free throw in the fourth quarter to tie it once more, this time at 41-41, with just over a minute remaining. The Tigers’ defense clamped down from there, giving up just one basket while the offense scored a basket and made two free throws to pull out the 45-43 win.
“We settled for what they were trying to give us instead of doing what we do, so I didn’t think our offensive effort as far as the half court was good. We won that ball game because of our defense,” Southeast coach Dana Buchanan said. “Did we make a lot of mistakes? Yeah. Did we miss a lot of free throws? Yeah. But, we played hard and we played together as a team, and at the end of the day that’s all you can ask for.”
Southeast’s Adriana Ruffin hit seven free throws and a 3-pointer, while Saniyah Harris and Faith Willis each finished with seven points. Southeast focused on limiting Northeast’s Latia Powe on the offensive end of the court, but she still managed to sink four shots and two free throws for 10 points.
“We had a hard time catching the ball and making layups, so we kind of shot ourselves in the foot on the offensive end, but I did see a lot of things from the young players, because we have three freshman who play a lot of minutes, and they’re coming around and getting more comfortable with the ball,” Northeast coach Michael Bolar said.
Northeast’s Braylen Tingle had 22 points on five free throws and eight baskets, including a 3-pointer. Bolar said Tingle is tough to get in front of while she is driving to the basket.
“She stepped it up. I’m proud of her. She’s been holding back a lot, hasn’t been going to the ball, but today she wanted it, and I’m proud of her,” Bolar said. “When she’s not there, you can tell. It’s an immediate thing, it’s hard for us to get the ball up the court.”
