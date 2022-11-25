Six Raiders selected for MAIS postseason games

Postseason showcase game selections are an honor that only the best high school football players receive, and six Lamar Raiders have been offered such an honor.
Seniors Austin Acton, Thad Ransier and Coleman Clay were selected to the White Team for the MAIS 4A-5A-6A All-Star Game. The game will be played on Dec. 2, 2022 at Jackson Prep.
“It feels great,” Lamar coach Jacob Land said. “It's a great thing for our school and Lamar football because I don't believe we had anyone selected last year, so it's nice to be represented by three guys like that that deserve to be there too, so we're all really excited for them.”
Acton, who will be used at wide receiver and running back in the All-Star game, was the Raiders’ go-to guy on offense. Acton played receiver, running back, safety and even took some snaps at quarterback for the Raiders.
“He was kind of our do-it-all guy. Our Swiss Army Knife,” Land said. “He was extremely, extremely valuable to us on both sides of the football.”
Ransier was selected to play on the defensive line in the All-Star game. He blocked and ran the ball on offense, but he impacted the Raiders’ defensive line the most with his massive frame and game-changing tackles.
“Thad dominated the defensive line and offensive line,” Land said. “That's so important during football, to be able to have a guy that is tough to block when he's playing defense, and then have a guy on offense that's able to make holes for JaMichael (Jackson) and also run the football. Every single coach I've talked to always mentioned how big he was, how unblockable he was.”
The kicking game often goes overlooked in high school football, but Land relied heavily on Clay as a kicker, punter and kickoff specialist to change the game for his team.
He said Clay could get touchbacks on kickoffs, flip the field with his punts and nail critical field goals.
“Kicking is not a huge weapon that a lot of teams have, so we were very fortunate to have a weapon like Coleman on our side kicking and punting this year,” Land said.
Sophomore Wyatt Bond, junior Wilson Collins and junior George Ballou were selected to the Red Team for the first MAIS Football Futures Game. The game will be played on Dec. 1, 2022 at Madison-Ridgeland Academy.
“That’s a big thing for us and the future of our program because I think we have a lot of high hopes the next couple of years, a lot of expectations, and those three guys right there are going to be three leaders that we rely on in the next couple of years to win playoff games and take us back to the state championship,” Land said.
Bond, who will man the quarterback position at the Futures Game, threw for over 2000 yards this season. Land said his team is fortunate to have a young quarterback to build an offense around for the next two years.
“When we play teams in our association, they're really not used to people throwing the football 30-40 times a game like we want to do. He really changes our team, especially on the offensive side of the ball, and makes us really dynamic and explosive,” Land said.
Ballou is an aggressive, hard-nosed offensive and defensive lineman. Land said he is one of the best offensive lineman in the MAIS because he moves well, has great strength, is not afraid of contact and is very coachable.
“He’s an extremely good high school offensive lineman and defensive lineman, and I wish we had four more of him. If we did I’d feel really good about winning a lot more games because he's a heck of a player,” Land said.
Rounding out Lamar’s Futures Game selections is Collins, who led the Raiders in tackles this season at the linebacker position.
“He does everything right. He works hard. He's not going to say a lot, but he is an extremely physical linebacker that loves football,” Land said. “He's just that very consistent player that you can always rely on sitting right there in the middle of our defense.”
