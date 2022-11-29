There’s still time to register for Meridian Parks and Recreation’s Youth Basketball.
Open to boys ages 6-14 (four age divisions) and girls in fourth and fifth grades, the program is popular with local youth, attracting more than 300 participants each year, Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said.
“This is a great opportunity for our young people to keep active and to play competitively with certified referees,” Adams said.
A $20 registration fee (paid to Meridian Parks and Rec) is required. Additionally, participants must pay a $30 uniform fee (paid to All-Star Team Sports Skills Evaluation). Players must attend one of the scheduled skills evaluations to purchase a uniform
Boys age divisions are: 6-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. The registration deadline for ages 6-8 and 9-10 is Wednesday, Dec. 7; ages 11-12 and 13-14, Wednesday, Dec. 28. Skills evaluations are scheduled as follows:
•Saturday, Dec. 3, Velma Young Community Center: ages 6-8, 10 a.m.; ages 9-10, 11:30 a.m.
•Wednesday, Dec. 7, Velma Young Community Center: ages 6-8, 5 p.m.; ages 9-10, 6:30 p.m.
•Wednesday, Dec. 21, Carver Middle School: ages 11-12, 5 p.m.; ages 13-14, 6:30 p.m.
•Wednesday, Dec. 28, Carver Middle School: ages 11-12, 5 p.m.; ages 13-14, 6:30 p.m.
The registration deadline for girls is Thursday, Dec. 15. Skills evaluations are scheduled as follows:
•Thursday, Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Velma Young Community Center.
•Thursday, Dec. 15, 6 p.m., Velma Young Community Center.
Interested participants may register at the City of Meridian Parks & Recreation office, 1720 Jimmie Rodgers Drive or at The Skills Evaluation on-site. For more information, call 601-485-1802.
