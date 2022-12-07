RAYMOND — It was lucky number six for Raymond coach Tony Tadlock on Tuesday night.
The sixth meeting between the Rangers and Meridian boys teams saw Raymond get past the Wildcats 53-45 on Tuesday for Tadlock’s first win in the last five meetings against his former school.
Prior to being the head coach at Raymond in 2017, Tadlock was an assistant coach at Meridian for six seasons under Randy Bolden and current Meridian coach Ron Norman.
“It’s always good to play Meridian. I got a lot of love for them with spending six years there and got a lot of respect for them. They’ve gotten us every year, but we’re obviously excited to get this one because that’s one of the better programs in the state and something we can build on,” Tadlock said. “We always give each other a great game and it’s always a good game to judge how good we are come February and March.”
The Wildcats held a 16-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second and third quarters were the difference in the game that saw Raymond only allow Meridian to score a combined 13 points.
The Rangers held a 26-22 lead at halftime and a 38-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
“One thing we pride ourselves on is playing half-court man-to-man defense for 32 minutes and that was our staple tonight,” Tadlock said. “To slow a team down like Meridian speaks volumes of how well we played tonight and guarded tonight and glad to come out with the win.”
The Wildcats cut the Raymond lead down to three points at 45-42 with just over two minutes left, but Keymarius Lewis made a layup and GeKylenn Mosley hit a pair of free throws to extend the Ranger lead to 49-42 and seal the game.
Lewis had a game-hit 17 points to lead Raymond, while Larry Lee and E.J. Paymon each added 12 points for the Rangers (8-4).
Devin Portis had 16 points to lead Meridian, while Javion Yarbrough added 10 points for the Wildcats (4-3).
“Every game I’ve coached against Tadlock since he left has been a game like this, just we’ve been fortunate to be on the winning end,” said Meridian coach Ron Norman. “Kids played hard and played at our pace, but we had lull in the second and third quarter where we didn’t score and they had a lot to do with that.”
Meridian girls 64, Raymond girls 43
Meridian (8-1) held a convincing 35-12 lead at halftime.Raygan Faulkner had a game-high 19 points as the Lady Wildcats raced past the Lady Rangers.
Eboni Alford added 15 points for Meridian, while Jamiya King chipped in 14 points for the Lady Wildcats. Leah Sutton had 13 points to lead Raymond.
