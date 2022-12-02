Quitman’s basketball teams showed up and showed out at Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday night. The girls team beat the Trojans 56-23 before the Panthers’ boys team took home a 56-36 victory.
Quitman girls 56, Northeast girls 23
Quitman put up 13 points in each of the first three quarters and 17 points in the fourth. Northeast Lauderdale was unable to keep pace, managing just 10 points in the second half.
The Trojans got all their points from just three players. LaTia Powe finished with 10 points, Braylen Tingle had nine and Jordyn Vaughn earned four in the final quarter.
Quitman boys 56, Northeast boys 36
The Trojans had an opportunity to take a lead heading into halftime, but they entered the locker room down 24-23. Quitman pulled away in the third quarter before scoring 16 points to the Trojans’ six in the fourth to secure the win.
Northeast coach Lewis Lightsey said early turnovers helped the Trojans get layups, but Quitman won the second half because they executed their game plan while slowing down the pace of the game.
“They took us out of the things that we wanted to run offensively. They played harder and they killed us on the glass,” Lightsey said. “As we got into the meat of the game and fouls got called, and the game kind of slowed down some, it went to Quitman’s pace and tempo, and they were able to hurt us inside.”
Davian Franklin’s play was a bright spot in the game for the Trojans. He sat for much of the second half after getting into foul trouble early, but he was able to hit four baskets, including two 3-pointers, and three free throws.
“Wish he wouldn’t have gotten into foul trouble,” Lightsey said. “He’s really good at pushing the ball, setting the tone defensively and really guarding people. Tonight, as you can see, he’s really working on his jumpshot to add the 3-point shot to his game. When he gets that he’s really going to be a good player.”
Franklin said the Trojans played well, but they need to be better at getting into transition defense and securing rebounds.
“We need to improve as a team on boxing out, getting help defense and getting rebounds,” Franklin said.
The Trojans are a young team, as they have just one senior who plays. Lightsey said they are not always sure what to do, but they have to get tougher on the floor.
“I think the more experience we get, the further we go along in the year, hopefully that will help us solve some of these issues,” he said.
