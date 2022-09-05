Jackson Parker had 99 yards rushing with three touchdowns to lead West Lauderdale over Neshoba Central 35-16. Hays Nance had 132 yards rushing with a 74-yard touchdown run and Caleb Collins added a rushing touchdown for the Knights (2-0). West Lauderdale travels to Meridian on Friday, while Neshoba Central hosts Forest Hill to begin Region 2-5A play.
Bay Springs 46, Philadelphia 6
The Bulldogs (1-1) ran all over the Tornadoes. Philadelphia (0-2) now begins a stretch of three straight road games beginning on Friday at Leake Central.
Choctaw Central 30, Cherokee (N.C.) 20
The Warriors went on the road to North Carolina and beat the Braves to claim the “Battle of the Nations” trophy. Choctaw Central (1-1) travels to Nanih Waiya on Friday.
Clarkdale 47, Stringer 6
The Bulldogs ran all over the Red Devils to remain unbeaten. Clarkdale (2-0) travels to Leake County on Friday.
Louisville 54, Kemper County 0
The Wildcats got two punt returns for touchdowns by Chris Savior to help lead Louisville to the shutout win. Kemper County (0-1) travels to Forest on Friday.
Enterprise-Clarke 42, Perry Central 6
Enterprise ran all over Perry Central in a all-Bulldog matchup to remain unbeaten. Enterprise (2-0) will host Mize on Friday.
Newton 34, Forest 28
The Tigers scored the go-ahead touchdown with 33 seconds left to get past the Bearcats. Newton (1-1) travels to Quitman on Friday.
Quitman 34, Heidelberg 0
The Panthers ran past the Oilers to get their first win of the season. Quitman (1-1) hosts Newton on Friday.
Raleigh 46, Newton County 21
The Lions totaled 370 yards rushing and also had two interceptions returned for touchdowns to get past the Cougars. Newton County (0-2) travels to Scott Central on Friday.
Scott Central 48, Union 14
Quez Goss tossed for 270 yards with three touchdowns as the Rebels got past the Yellow Jackets. Bug Hickmon had 145 yards passing with a touchdown for Union. The Yellow Jackets (1-1) hosts Leake Academy on Friday.
NE Lauderdale 25, Wilkinson County 6
The Trojans got their first win under head coach Dillon Mitchell over the Wildcats. NE Lauderdale (1-1) hosts SE Lauderdale on Friday.
Simpson Academy 29, Lamar School 21
Carter Cockrell had 220 yards rushing with a touchdown as the Cougars held off the Raiders. Lamar School (0-4) hosts Jackson Prep on Friday.
Newton Co. Academy 42, Prentiss Christian 22
The Generals ran past the Saints to get a key division win and remain unbeaten. Newton Co. Academy hosts Delta Academy on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.