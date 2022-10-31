PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Choctaw Central 46, Leake Central 42
The Warriors eked out a victory over the Gators on Thursday night. Choctaw Central (5-4, 2-3 Region 4-4A) travels to Clarksdale on Friday for the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Clarkdale 35, Southeast Lauderdale 6
The Bulldogs scored a rushing touchdown on each of their first five possessions to put the Tigers away early Thursday. Southeast Lauderdale (0-10, 0-5 Region 5-3A) heads into the offseason, while Clarkdale (8-2, 3-2 Region 5-3A) plays at Hazlehurst on Friday in the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Enterprise 34, Forest 6
The Bulldog offense exploded to 21 points in the first quarter, and strong defensive play allowed them to coast to a Thursday night road victory. Enterprise (8-2, 3-2 Region 5-3A) hosts Magee at home on Friday for the first round of the 3A playoffs.
Nanih Waiya 28, Kemper County 6
The Warriors held the Wildcat offense to 182 total yards on Thursday. Kemper County (1-8, 0-4 Region 5-2A) now heads into the offseason.
St. Joseph Catholic 34, Lamar 31
The Bruins scored a 30-yard passing touchdown with just a few seconds left on the clock to knock the Raiders out of the MAIS playoffs in round one. Lamar (5-7, 4-1 District 2-5A) will now prepare for the offseason.
Meridian 29, Terry 20
The Wildcats rushed for over 300 yards while running over the Bulldogs on the road on Friday. Meridian (4-4, 3-3 Region 3-6A) will hit the road again on Thursday to face Warren Central.
Neshoba Central 21, Callaway 13
The Rockets secured a victory over the Chargers with a touchdown rush in the second half on Friday. Neshoba Central (7-3, 7-1 Region 2-5A) has a bye this week.
Newton County BYE
The Cougars were off this week. Newton County (4-5, 3-1 Region 5-4A) hosts Raymond on Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Newton County Academy BYE
The Generals had a bye this week. Newton County Academy (9-1) is at home against Christian Collegiate on Friday.
West Lauderdale 43, Northeast Lauderdale 21
West Lauderdale’s Jackson Parker completed eight of 13 pass attempts for 210 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Knights over the Trojans on Thursday night. Northeast Lauderdale (4-6, 1-4 Region 4-4A) heads into the offseason, while West Lauderdale (8-1, 4-1 Region 4-4A) hosts Gentry on Friday in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Philadelphia 50, Newton 28
The Tornadoes pulled away from the Tigers on Thursday by scoring 16 points in the final quarter while holding Newton scoreless. Philadelphia (5-5, 4-0 Region 5-2A) is at home against Pelahatchie on Friday.
Quitman 42, Richland 6
The Panthers dominated the Rangers through all four quarters on Thursday. Quitman (4-5, 1-3 Region 5-4A) travels to McComb on Friday for the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Union 17, Morton 14
An overtime field goal gave the Yellowjackets the victory over the Panthers. Union (8-2, 5-0 Region 5-3A) plays Wesson at home in the first round of the 3A playoffs on Friday.
