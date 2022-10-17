PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Choctaw Central 33, Northeast Lauderdale 12
The Warriors bounced back from a two-game losing streak with their home win over the Trojans. Choctaw Central (4-3) travels to West Lauderdale on Friday, while Northeast Lauderdale (4-4) returns home to play Kosciusko on Friday.
Clarkdale 16, Enterprise 13
Cal Culpepper completed two passes for two touchdowns and kicked the game-winning field goal for the Clarkdale Bulldogs. Clarkdale (7-1) plays Union at home on Friday. Enterprise (6-2) is at home against Southeast Lauderdale on Friday.
Newton 30, Kemper County 19
The Tigers extended the Wildcats’ losing streak to three. Kemper County (1-6) will look to bounce back in an away matchup against Philadelphia on Friday.
Lamar 28, St. Joseph Catholic 0
Austin Acton caught five balls for 44 yards and two touchdowns while adding 39 yards on the ground to help the Raiders top the Bruins. Lamar (4-6) travels to Leake Academy on Friday.
Brandon 48, Meridian 15
The Wildcats put up 198 yards rushing, but it was not enough to keep up with the Bulldogs. Meridian (2-4) will look to snap a two-game losing streak against Petal at home on Friday.
Neshoba Central 35, Jim Hill 7
Charles Stevenson Jr. caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns while adding 12 rushing yards on one carry to help extend the Rockets’ winning streak to six. Neshoba Central (6-2) will look to keep that streak going at Vicksburg on Friday.
Newton County 24, Northeast Jones 16
Kaden Padgett’s three field goals were not enough to top the Cougars. Newton County (3-5) plays away at Quitman on Saturday.
Tallulah Academy 52, Newton County Academy 22
The Trojans put up 46 points in the first half to the Generals’ eight. Newton County Academy (8-1) will look to bounce back from the loss against the Mississippi School for the Deaf at home on Thursday.
Mendenhall 34, Quitman 6
The Tigers rushed for 200 yards and passed for 181 to get past the Panthers with a win. Quitman (3-4) plays Newton County at home on Saturday.
Morton 41, Southeast Lauderdale 0
The Panthers scored 34 points in the first half while holding the Tigers scoreless throughout. Southeast Lauderdale (0-8) will look to get into the win column at Enterprise on Friday.
Union 35, Forest 0
The Yellowjackets scored 21 points in the final quarter to put away the Bearcats. Union (6-2) travels to Clarkdale on Friday.
Louisville 40, West Lauderdale 15
Jackson Parker passed for 179 yards and added a rushing touchdown, but it was not enough to defeat the Wildcats. West Lauderdale (6-1) returns home to play Choctaw Central on Friday.
