West Point 34, Neshoba Central 33
The Rockets were able to keep it close to the end despite putting up just 258 total yards to the Green Wave’s 425. Neshoba Central (8-4, 7-1 Region 2-5A) fell in the second round of the 5A playoffs.
Scott Central 55, Philadelphia 0
Quez Goss completed just four passes, but he was still able to gain 147 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also rushed twice for two more scores to help the Rebels defeat the Tornadoes. Philadelphia (7-6, 4-0 Region 5-2A) lost in the third round of the 2A playoffs.
Mendenhall 34, Quitman 0
Quarterback Tayton James did it all for the Tigers on Friday night. He completed 11 of his 18 passing attempts for 190 yards and a touchdown while adding 88 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to top the Panthers. Quitman (6-6, 1-3 Region 5-4A) was knocked out in the third round of the 4A playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.