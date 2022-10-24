West Lauderdale 48, Choctaw Central 12
The Knights put up 421 yards on the ground while running over the Warriors at home. West Lauderdale (7-1) plays at Northeast Lauderdale on Thursday, while Choctaw Central (4-4) returns home to play Leake Central on Thursday.
Union 14, Clarkdale 7
Bug Hickmon’s 27-yard touchdown put the Yellowjackets over the Bulldogs. Clarkdale (7-2) travels to Southeast Lauderdale on Thursday, and Union (7-2) faces Morton at home on Thursday.
Enterprise 48, Southeast Lauderdale 20
The Tigers failed to get their first win at Enterprise this week, but they still have one more chance to secure a victory. Enterprise (7-2) plays at Forest on Thursday, while Southeast Lauderdale (0-9) plays Clarkdale at home on Thursday.
Philadelphia 35, Kemper County 7
Wildcat quarterback Shamarius Coleman completed 60% of his passes for 70 yards and a touchdown, but it was not enough to keep up with the Tornadoes. Philadelphia (4-5) plays at Newton on Thursday. Kemper County (1-7) faces Nanih Waiya at home on Thursday.
Lamar 47, Leake Academy 13
Raider quarterback Wyatt Bond threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns to top the Rebels. Lamar (5-6) plays St. Joseph Catholic at home on Friday.
Meridian 24, Petal 17
Running back Daniel Hill racked up 104 yards on the ground, 47 yards through the air and three total touchdowns to put the Wildcats over the Panthers. Meridian (3-4) hits the road to play Terry on Friday.
Vicksburg 14, Neshoba Central 0
The Rockets were shut out for the first time this season, and they failed to hold the Gators scoreless. Neshoba Central (6-3) is away again this Friday, this time at Callaway.
Newton County 21, Quitman 14
The Cougars scored a touchdown in the final quarter to defeat the Panthers. Newton County finished the regular season 4-5 and 3-1 in Region 5-4A. Quitman (3-5) travels to Richland on Thursday.
Newton County Academy 41, Mississippi School for the Deaf 8
The Generals scored 35 points in the first half while holding the Bulldogs scoreless. Newton County Academy ended the regular season 9-1.
Kosciusko 31, Northeast Lauderdale 14
Receiver Lee Wade caught two balls for 95 yards and a touchdown to help get the Whippets the win over the Trojans. Northeast Lauderdale (4-5) is at home on Thursday against West Lauderdale.
