PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Louisville 50, Choctaw Central 18
The Wildcats exploded for 29 points in the first quarter and stymied the Warriors’ offense to come away with a win on the road. Choctaw Central (3-3) plays Northeast Lauderdale at home on Friday.
Morton 21, Clarkdale 17
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead, but three points in the second half was not enough to top the Panthers. Clarkdale (6-1) returns home to face Enterprise on Friday.
Union 27, Enterprise 13
The Yellowjackets scored in each quarter to beat the visiting Bulldogs. Union (5-2) takes on Forest at home Friday, while Enterprise (6-1) will look to bounce back from its first loss at Clarkdale on Friday.
Noxubee County 44, Kemper County 7
The Wildcats’ defensive struggles struck again against the Tigers. Kemper County (1-5) is back in action at home against Newton on Friday.
Oak Grove 13, Meridian 12
Wildcats quarterback Mark Smith put up over 200 total yards, but three interceptions proved costly in a low-scoring game with the Warriors. Meridian (2-3) will hit the road to face an undefeated Brandon team on Friday.
Neshoba Central 35, Ridgeland 20
The Rockets scored 21 points in the second half while holding the Titans to six. Neshoba Central (5-2) is at home again this week to face Jim Hill on Friday.
Mendenhall 48, Newton County 14
The Cougar defense gave up 386 total yards and six touchdowns to Tigers quarterback Tayton James. Newton County (2-5) faces off against Northeast Jones on Thursday.
Newton County Academy 64, Ben’s Ford Christian 54
The Generals put up 645 yards of total offense to edge out the Eagles. Newton County Academy (8-0) will look to continue their undefeated streak in a two-game home stint that kicks off with Tallulah Academy on Friday.
Northeast Lauderdale 23, Leake Central 20
It took two overtime periods, but a Trojan field goal sent the Gators away with a loss. Northeast Lauderdale (4-3) travels to Choctaw Central this Friday.
Philadelphia 54, Nanih Waiya 24
The Tornadoes’ 34 first-half points were more than enough to beat the Warriors on Thursday. Philadelphia (2-5) will attempt to extend the winning streak to three at Lake this Thursday.
Forest 35, Southeast Lauderdale 7
The Tigers failed to get into the win column this week on the Bearcats’ home turf. Southeast Lauderdale (0-7) will look for that first win at Morton on Friday.
West Lauderdale 27, Kosciusko 0
Knights receiver Cooper Luke torched the Whippets’ defense by making plays in the deep passing game. West Lauderdale (6-0) is on the road at Louisville this Friday.
