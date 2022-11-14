PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Neshoba Central 27, Columbus 2
Will Williams completed seven of his nine passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rockets secure a dominant victory over the Falcons. Neshoba Central (8-3, 7-1 Region 2-5A) travels to West Point this Friday.
Poplarville 49, Newton County 21
The Hornets did not complete a single pass, but 493 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground was more than enough to knock off the Cougars. Newton County (5-6, 3-1 Region 5-4A) fell in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Tallulah Academy 52, Newton County Academy 30
The Generals’ only loss during the regular season came at the hands of the Trojans, and history repeated in the playoffs. Newton County Academy (10-2, 5-0 District 2-2A) lost in the second round of the playoffs.
Philadelphia 27, Heidelberg 14
The Tornadoes scored two touchdowns while holding the Oilers scoreless in the first half. Philadelphia (7-5, 4-0 Region 5-2A) hosts Scott Central on Friday.
Quitman 39, Moss Point 13
The Panthers put up 27 points in the third quarter after holding the Tigers scoreless in the first half. Quitman (6-5, 1-3 Region 5-4A) plays at Mendenhall on Friday.
Houston 33, West Lauderdale 24
Jordan Pratt racked up 140 yards and two touchdowns on just ten carries and added a touchdown reception in the Hilltoppers’ win over the Knights. West Lauderdale (9-2, 4-1 Region 4-4A) was knocked out in the second round of the 4A playoffs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.