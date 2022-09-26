PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Clarkdale 42, Sacred Heart 0
The Bulldogs scored 35 points in the first half to put away the Crusaders early. Clarkdale (5-0) returns home to face Forest on Friday.
Enterprise 27, Quitman 13
Wesley Roy, Harris Burt, and Jakarius Pickens saw a combined 45 carries for 247 yards and three scores on the ground for the Bulldogs against the Panthers. Enterprise (5-0) plays Morton at home on Friday, while Quitman (3-2) travels to Northeast Jones.
Kemper County 48, Southeast Lauderdale 13
Adian Burrage caught three balls for 89 yards and two touchdowns to help the Wildcats to their first win of the season. Kemper County (1-3) will travel to Lake on Friday, while Southeast Lauderdale (0-5) will look for a win against Union at home.
Hartfield Academy 38, Lamar 7
Lamar (1-6) returns home to face East Rankin Academy on Friday in search of a win in District 2-5A.
Northwest Rankin 29, Meridian 26
Mark Smith completed 16 of 32 passes for 283 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the Wildcats’ loss Thursday. Meridian (1-2) hosts Pearl on Friday.
Neshoba Central 38, Provine 20
The Rockets scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Rams. Neshoba (3-2) travels to Canton on Friday.
Sumrall 28, Newton County 19
The Cougars held the Bobcats scoreless in the first half, but the Bobcats roared back with 28 points in the second. Newton Co. (1-4) will face off against Richland at home on Friday.
Newton County Academy 41, Discovery Christian 0
Solid defense and a 22-point first quarter helped the Generals come away with the win. Newton Co. Academy (6-0) hosts Kemper Academy on Friday.
Heidelberg 27, Northeast Lauderdale 13
The Trojans could not overcome a 21-point first half by the Oilers. Northeast Lauderdale (3-2) travels to Louisville on Friday.
Union 28, Choctaw County 20
The Yellowjackets rebounded from a 36-7 loss to Newton Co. and came out on top against the Chargers. Union (3-2) plays at Southeast Lauderdale on Friday.
