Clarksdale 41, Choctaw Central 0
The Wildcats completed just one pass, but 405 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 47 attempts was more than enough to top the Warriors. Choctaw Central wraps the season at 5-5 (2-3 Region 4-4A).
Hazlehurst 26, Clarkdale 6
The Bulldogs were held scoreless through the first three quarters, and they attempted just three passes throughout the contest. Clarkdale’s season (8-3, 3-2 Region 5-3A) is now over following the road loss.
Magee 13, Enterprise 10
The Bulldogs ran for 341 yards, but one rushing touchdown was not enough to top the Trojans. Enterprise ends the season with an 8-3 record (3-2 Region 5-3A).
Warren Central 24, Meridian 12
The Wildcats rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, but the Vikings cruised to victory with 300 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Meridian (4-5, 3-4 Region 3-6A) now heads into the offseason.
Neshoba Central BYE
The Rockets were off this week, but Neshoba Central (7-3, 7-1 Region 2-5A) will be back in action at home on Friday against Columbus.
Newton County 31, Raymond 7
The Cougars held the Rangers to just one second-half touchdown. Newton County (5-5, 3-1 Region 5-4A) plays at Poplarville on Friday.
Newton County Academy 40, Christian Collegiate Academy 34
The Bulldogs put up 425 yards on the ground, but it was not enough to edge out the Generals. Newton County Academy (10-1) will match up against Tallulah Academy on Friday.
Philadelphia 41, Pelahatchie 21
The game was tied at 14-14 after two quarters, but the Tornadoes scored 27 points in the second half to pull away from the Chiefs. Philadelphia (6-5, 4-0 Region 5-2A) travels to play Heidelberg on Friday.
Quitman 42, McComb 21
The Panthers scored 14 points in each of the first three quarters to top the Tigers. Quitman (5-5, 1-3 Region 5-4A) returns home to play Moss Point on Friday.
Wesson 34, Union 28
The Yellowjackets held the Cobras to under 100 yards rushing, but Will Loy completed 29 of 46 pass attempts for 370 yards and two touchdowns to lead Wesson over Union. Union (8-3, 5-0 Region 5-3A) will now head into the offseason following a first-round playoff loss.
West Lauderdale 26, Gentry 20
Jackson Parker took a quarterback keeper for a touchdown around the right side to beat Gentry in overtime. West Lauderdale (9-1, 4-1 Region 4-4A) is on the road at Houston on Friday.
