PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Bug Hickmon went 11-of-16 passing for 138 yards with two touchdowns as Union held off Choctaw Central 32-22 in the season opener at Choctaw Central on Friday night.
Xavier Boler and Ky’Yon Harris each had a rushing touchdown for the Yellowjackets (1-0). Jeremiah Jimmie had two rushing touchdowns to lead Choctaw Central. The Warriors (0-1) travel to Cherokee (N.C.) on Friday, while Union travels to Scott Central.
West Lauderdale 42, Newton County 10
The Knights ran past the Cougars in their season opener. West Lauderdale (1-0) travels to Neshoba Central on Friday, while Newton County (0-1) hosts Raleigh.
Northeast Jones 17, NE Lauderdale 7
The Tigers held off the Trojans in their season opener. NE Lauderdale (0-1) hosts Wilkinson County on Friday.
Noxubee County 52, Philadelphia 15
Dequadrion Welch had two touchdown catches as the Tigers (1-0) raced past the Tornadoes in their season opener. Philadelphia (0-1) hosts Bay Springs on Friday.
Olive Branch 22, Neshoba Central 19
Raheem Vance tossed two touchdowns and ran for another as the Conquistadors held off the Rockets in their season opener. Wilson Williams had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ario Williams, Luke Pettigrew hit a pair of field goals and Anthony Hopson returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown for Neshoba Central (0-1). The Rockets host West Lauderdale on Friday.
Enterprise-Clarke 31, Lake 0
Zee Sims had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as the Bulldogs shutout the Hornets. Enterprise-Clarke (1-0) hosts Perry Central on Friday.
Heidelberg 18, SE Lauderdale 14
Destin McCray caught the game-winning touchdown pass from 64 yards out with as time expired to lift the Oilers over the Tigers. SE Lauderdale (0-1) hosts West Harrison on Friday.
Hazlehurst 33, Newton 8
Zyrain Jackson had two rushing touchdowns, a receiving touchdown and a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Indians raced past the Tigers. Newton (0-1) hosts Forest on Friday.
Clarkdale 35, Ethel 0
The Bulldogs got the season off to a hot start with a shutout of the Tigers. Clarkdale (1-0) travels to Stringer on Friday.
John Milledge Academy (Ga.) 48, Lamar School 7
The Raiders were haunted by turnovers for the second straight game. Lamar (0-3) hosts Simpson Academy on Friday.
Newton Co. Academy 36, Christian Collegiate 32
The Generals were able to hold off the Bulldogs on the road to get their first district win of the season. Newton Co. Academy (2-0) hosts Prentiss Christian on Friday.
Kemper Academy 52, Discovery Christian 6
The Cougars raced past the Lions to earn their first win of the season and a key division win. Kemper Academy (1-1) travels to Christian Collegiate on Friday.
