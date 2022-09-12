Union got revenge.
Behind a stellar defensive performance the Yellowjackets held off Leake Academy 13-6 in a MHSAA/MAIS clash last Thursday night.
Union quarterback Bug Hickmon threw two second quarter touchdown passes. A 4-yard pass to Matthew Lott and a 37-yard pass to Keon Hutchins.
Whitt Welch scored on a 96-yard run in the fourth quarter for Leake Academy’s lone score. The Yellowjacket defense held the Rebels to just 164 yards of total offense.
Union (2-1) travels to rival Newton County on Friday.
Choctaw Central 26, Nanih Waiya 6
Choctaw Central jumped out to a big lead and never looked back to get past Nanih Waiya in the all-Warrior matchup. Choctaw Central (2-1) travels to Lake on Friday.
Clarkdale 45, Leake County 6
The Bulldogs ran all over the Gators to remain unbeaten. Clarkdale (3-0) hosts Sebastopol on Friday.
Enterprise-Clarke 7, Mize 6
The Bulldogs were able to get a stop on a two-point conversion to hold off the Bulldogs and remain undefeated. Enterprise-Clarke (3-0) hosts Stringer on Friday.
Quitman 54, Newton 14
The Panthers had a big first half to get past the Tigers. Quitman will host Kemper County on Friday, while Newton hosts Heidelberg.
Forest 32, Kemper County 22
The Bearcats held off the Wildcats. Kemper County (0-2) travels to Quitman on Friday.
Scott Central 16, Newton County 7
The Rebels were able to hold off the Cougars in a defensive game. Newton County (0-3) hosts rival Union on Friday.
Neshoba Central 51, Forest Hill 0
The Rockets ran all over the Patriots to get their first win of the year and start the Region 2-5A play 1-0. Neshoba Central (1-2) hosts Holmes County Central on Friday.
Jackson Prep 44, Lamar School 9
The Patriots were just too much for the Raiders. Lamar (0-5) travels to PCS on Friday.
Newton Co. Academy 54, Delta Academy 20
The Generals raced past the Raiders to remain unbeaten. Newton Co. Academy (4-0) hosts Wilkinson Christian on Friday.
Columbus Christian 50, Kemper Academy 0
The Rams raced past the Cougars. Kemper County (1-3) travels to Calhoun Academy on Friday.
Leake Central 43, Philadelphia 34
The Gators were able to hold off the Tornadoes in a high scoring affair. Philadelphia (0-3) travels to Winona on Friday.
