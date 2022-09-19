West Lauderdale quarterback Jackson Parker had 103 total yards with four touchdowns as the Knights ran past county rival Southeast Lauderdale 47-6 on Friday night.
Parker had a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown for the Knights (3-0).
The Tigers dropped to 0-4.
West Lauderdale hosts Philadelphia on Friday, while SE Lauderdale travels to Kemper County.
Lamar School 31, PCS 26
Austin Acton scored four rushing touchdowns to help lead the Raiders to their first win of the season over PCS. Lamar (1-5) travels to Hartfield Academy on Friday.
NE Lauderdale 28, Forest 20
Aaronyoun Johnson rushed 31 times for 251 yards with two touchdowns as the Trojans got past the Bearcats. NE Lauderdale (3-1) travels to Heidelberg on Friday.
Neshoba Central 23, Holmes County Central 18
The Rockets got down 13-0 early, but rally to score 23 unanswered points to get past the Jaguars to remain unbeaten in Region 2-5A. Neshoba Central (2-2) continues region play this week as they host Provine.
Newton County 36, Union 7
The Cougars raced past the county rival Yellowjackets to get their first win of the year. Newton County (1-3) travels to Sumrall on Friday, while Union (2-2) hosts Choctaw County.
Choctaw Central 12, Lake 6 (OT)
The Warriors held on to beat the Hornets in overtime. Choctaw Central (3-1) is off this week.
Newton 37, Heidelberg 27
The Tigers raced past the Oilers to improve to 2-2. Newton travels to Yazoo County on Friday.
Quitman 60, Kemper County 0
The Panthers jumped all over the Wildcats and never looked back. Quitman (3-1) hosts Enterprise-Clarke on Friday.
Enterprise-Clarke 49, Stringer 14
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as they ran all over the Red Devils on homecoming. Enterprise improved to 4-0.
Clarkdale 42, Sebastopol 6
The Bulldogs raced past the Bobcats to remain unbeaten. Clarkdale (4-0) travels to Sacred Heart on Friday.
Newton Co. Academy 56, Wilkinson Christian 37
Hunter Scarbrough had 250 yards rushing with three touchdowns, a 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and also had 22 tackles on defense as the Generals raced past the Rams. Newton Co. Academy (5-0) travels to Discovery Christian on Friday.
Winona 46, Philadelphia 15
Chase Richardson passed for 190 yards with four touchdowns and also had a rushing touchdown as the Tigers raced past the Tornadoes. Philadelphia drops to 0-4.
Calhoun Academy 56, Kemper Academy 22
Calhoun raced by Kemper in the all-Cougar matchup. Kemper Academy (1-4) hosts Prentiss Christian on Friday.
