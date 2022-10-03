Kosciusko 35, Choctaw Central 8
The Warriors could not keep pace with the Whippets’ offense to extend their winning streak to four. Choctaw Central (3-2) returns home to face Louisville on Friday.
Clarkdale 49, Forest 0
Quarterback Cal Culpepper put up three touchdowns on the ground and two through the air to lead the Bulldogs over the Bearcats. Clarkdale (6-0) travels to Morton on Friday.
Enterprise 33, Morton 7
The Bulldogs’ three first-half rushing touchdowns proved too much to overcome for the Panthers. Enterprise (6-0) plays at Union on Friday.
Lake 42, Kemper County 12
The Hornets exploded for 35 points in the first half to top the Wildcats. Kemper County (1-4) plays Noxubee County at home on Friday.
Lamar 51, East Rankin Academy 14
Austin Acton caught four balls for 167 yards to lift the Raiders over the Patriots. Lamar (2-6) has an away game at Park Place Christian Academy on Friday.
Meridian 51, Pearl 27
Daniel Hill rushed 25 times for 127 yards and four touchdowns in the Wildcats’ victory over the Pirates. Meridian (2-2) travels to Oak Grove on Friday.
Neshoba Central 12, Canton 7
The Rockets relied on their defense to eke out a victory over the Tigers. Neshoba Central (4-2) returns home to face Ridgeland on Friday.
Newton County 42, Richland 0
The Cougars scored in all four quarters while shutting down the Rangers’ offense. Newton County (2-4) plays away at Mendenhall on Friday.
Newton County Academy 68, Kemper Academy 32
The Generals put the Rams away early with a 40-point first quarter. Newton County Academy (7-0) plays away at Ben’s Ford Christian on Friday.
Louisville 42, Northeast Lauderdale 0
Quarterback Keyarrion Jackson put up 239 total yards and three touchdowns to help the Wildcats move past the Trojans. Northeast Lauderdale (3-3) plays Leake Central at home this week.
Philadelphia 27, Mize 21
Down at halftime, the Tornadoes put up 20 points in the second half to get their first win against the Bulldogs. Philadelphia (1-5) plays at home again on Friday, this time against Nanih Waiya.
Northeast Jones 18, Quitman 13
The Tigers’ fourth-quarter touchdown lifted them over the Panthers. Quitman (3-3) returns home to play Mendenhall on Oct. 14.
Union 35, Southeast Lauderdale 0
The Yellowjackets’ defense held the Tigers scoreless throughout to come away with the victory. Union (4-2) plays Enterprise at home on Friday, while Southeast Lauderdale (0-6) travels to Forest this week.
West Lauderdale 43, Leake Central 8
The Gators’ 149 yards of offense was not nearly enough to top the undefeated Knights’ high-powered attack. West Lauderdale (5-0) plays Kosciusko at home on Friday.
