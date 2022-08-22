Newton Co. Academy 48, Calhoun Academy 18
The Generals opened up their 2022 season with a big road win over the Cougars. Newton Co. Academy (1-0) heads back on the road on Friday as they travel to Gulfport to face Christian Collegiate (1-0).
Heritage Academy 45, Lamar School 16
The Raiders were haunted by three turnovers that Heritage turned into points. Lamar (0-2) will travel to Carrollton, Georgia on Friday to play John Milledge Academy out of Georgia as part of the SECIS Classic that will be played at the University of West Georgia.
AROUND THE STATE
Adams Christian 27, Brookhaven Academy 14
Biggersville 34, Holly Springs 6
Booneville 14, Walnut 0
Bowling Green, La. 26, Centreville Aca. 18
Brandon 13, West Point 13
Canton Academy 50, Amite School 6
Carroll Aca. 42, Winona Christian 6
Central Hinds Aca. 18, Washington School 0
Choctaw County 27, Leake Central 20
Christian Collegiate 62, Columbus Christian 24
Clinton Christian Academy 41, Delta Streets 0
Copiah Aca. 28, St. Joseph-Madison 7
DeSoto, Ark. 68, Deer Creek School 34
Enterprise, Ala. 41, Bay 7
Eupora 20, South Pontotoc 3
Fayette Academy, Tenn. 35, Marshall Aca. 30
Houston 28, East Webster 0
Humphreys Aca. 42, Sharkey-Issaquena Aca. 40
Jackson Aca. 17, Starkville Aca. 14, OT
Jackson Christian, Tenn. 24, Northpoint Christian 17
Jackson Prep 48, Greenville Christian 6
Kosciusko 6, New Hope 2
Leake Aca. 40, Winston Aca. 12
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 50, Cathedral 6
Magnolia Heights 42, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 0
Manchester Aca. 52, Ben’s Ford, La. 30
Mantachie 7, Hamilton 6
McComb 7, Hazlehurst 0
North Delta 27, Rossville Christian, Tenn. 8
North Pontotoc 21, Water Valley 12
North Sunflower Aca. 46, Delta Aca. 0
Ocean Springs 14, Gautier 13
