Led by a 26-point performance from K.P. Peoples, the West Lauderdale boys basketball team cruised to a 68-48 victory over the Newton County Cougars. The girls team fell 62-47 after struggling to contain the Cougars in the post.
Newton County girls 62, West Lauderdale girls 47
The Knights were down by one late in the second quarter until the Cougars hit a 3-pointer before heading into halftime to extend their lead to 30-26.
West Lauderdale took a 36-34 lead on a Mariah Miller bucket in the second half, but the Cougars went on a 15-0 run from there that led to a 62-47 victory.
“We went through a scoring slump for about two or three minutes,” West Lauderdale coach Matt Lum said. “They’re a good team. We took away two of their top three scorers, but two more stepped up.”
Newton County’s center did not score a single point when these teams matched up earlier this season, but the Cougars fed her the ball in the post this time around.
“Our plan was we had to defend inside-out,” Lum said. “They hurt us last game from the outside, so we were going to kind of go back and forth in between, but they’re complete. They can score from outside, they can score from inside.”
Offensively, the West Lauderdale coach said the Knights had good movement, shared the ball and filled the lanes really well. However, they failed to sink enough shots at the end of the second half to mount a comeback.
“We didn’t shoot it as well as we’d like to, but we were able to attack and get to the free throw line to offset some of those things,” Lum said.
West Lauderdale’s Regan Andrews played tough inside and came away with seven baskets and six successful free throws. Lum said Andrews has good instincts, which help make her a consistent force on both ends of the court.
Andrews can shoot and attack the rim on offense, but she also showed off her abilities as a distributor against the Cougars.
“She really started getting her teammates involved tonight. That’s kind of the next step for her. She’s going to start getting a lot more attention from a lot of teams. She’s a willing passer, and we like that,” Lum said.
West Lauderdale boys 68, Newton County boys 48
West Lauderdale came out hot against Newton County. The Knights quickly jumped out to a 14-0 lead before the Cougars were able to cut their lead to 17-11 at the beginning of the second quarter.
The Knights took a 42-22 lead into halftime and did not look back from there, eventually securing the 68-48 victory. West Lauderdale coach Duran Clark said defense was the key to the Knights’ success.
“When we played them (at Newton County) they shot the lights out of it, but we made a concerted effort to make sure we guarded them tonight so we could get out on the fast break,” Clark said.
He said West Lauderdale made a few bad decisions on offense, but he was satisfied with the way his team spread out the defense and attacked the basket en route to 68 points.
The Knights also shot well from deep. Half of the Knights’ six 3-pointers came from forward K.P. Peoples, who scored 26 points in total.
“He attacked the basket and made everybody else around him better, and that’s his job,” Clark said. “He’s a big, but he’s a guard. He’s a 6-4, 220-pound point guard playing big, so that’s to his advantage.”
West Lauderdale’s Xavier Butler chipped in six baskets, including a 3-pointer. Butler brings athleticism and effort to this Knights squad, according to Clark.
“His job was to contain number four, and he did a good job on him,” Clark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.