Pierce optimistic about new season at Southeast Lauderdale

Wade Pierce is feeling optimistic about his second season as head football coach of the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers.
Pierce took last year as an opportunity to find a system that works for the Tigers, and putting that plan in action this summer has worked in his favor.
“It's been a good offseason so far,” Pierce said. “The kids have worked really hard through summer workouts. They put in great effort in the weight room, and I can truly see their practice attitude has changed overall.”
“We’re not there yet, and we still have some kinks to iron out, but I can see their approach at practice has changed,” Pierce added.
Like many other coaches in the county, Pierce's overall goal for the season is to bring home a state championship.
“A wise coach once told me, 'if you’re not shooting for state, then you’re doing it wrong',” Pierce said. “But right now, I want to see improvement with this team. If I can see progress from week one to week eleven whenever we are done, that will be big for us.”
The Tigers had a busy offseason making some changes to the offense, and one was breaking in a new quarterback.
Senior Branderrious Wallace, who played defensive back and wide receiver for the Tigers, will take his first snap as quarterback on opening night.
“He's an athlete,” Pierce said. “Wallace is a great kid with high intelligence. Whenever it came to who we thought ran the offense the best, it always came down to Wallace.”
“Wallace does a good job running the offense and commanding the huddle. He's a guy that we trust can make things happen if a play breaks down, and that’s what we want.” Pierce added.
The Tigers will face off against Heidelberg for their season opener, and Pierce expects a tough game.
“Heidelberg is always good,” he said. “I know coach (Jimbo) Nowell does a great job over there and they always have great athletes. It's going to be a tough opener for us, but we'll know how good we are right off the bat.”
"I think the biggest thing for us is just our attitude and work ethic,” Pierce said. “During the game, sometimes things go wrong, but it's how you respond when those bad things happen.”
“I think if our kids can figure that out, it’s going to be big for us,” Pierce added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.