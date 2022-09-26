Parker leads West Lauderdale over Philadelphia 58-21

COLLINSVILLE — Dual-threat quarterback Jackson Parker did it all for the West Lauderdale Knights (5-0) against the Philadelphia Tornadoes (0-5) during the Knights' 58-21 homecoming win on Friday night.
He completed six of nine passing attempts for 114 yards and a score through the air, and he added 101 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries. He even lined up at receiver for a 13-yard catch and some hard-nosed blocking.
“Jackson is a third-year guy that’s been our quarterback for the last three years. He started as a freshman as a receiver for us. He’s been having a tremendous season as far as running, throwing, catching, all of the above, and he’s having the year that we want him to have,” West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay said. “The biggest thing is nobody wants to win more than Jackson, and that’s the way it’s always been.”
Parker opened the scoring on the night with a rushing touchdown on the Knights' opening possession, but the Tornadoes immediately tied it up at 8-8 after Austin Donald beat the Knight coverage and was found streaking down the field by quarterback Dee Burnside.
On the Knights’ second drive, running back Caleb Collins rushed up the gut of the defense for a touchdown following a big gain through the air from Parker to Landon Vaughn. The Tornadoes took their only lead of the night a couple plays later when CJ Rush found some space on the ensuing kick return and took it all the way to put the Tornadoes up 15-14.
“(Defensively) we had one player off here or there, and it was never the same one. We just got our gaps mixed up a couple times, a missed tackle here and there,” Clay said. “(Philadelphia) has a very dangerous offense, and I thought we got reigned back in and did a really good job.”
The Knights executed the first punt of the night on their third drive, which gave their defense the opportunity to recapture the lead with a safety. West Lauderdale effectively contained the Philadelphia attack from there, and the Knights gave up just six more points the rest of the night as their own offense continued to roll.
“We started off really slow, I guess that’s to be expected with homecoming being what it was. We had a lot of mistakes on both sides of the ball in the first quarter,” Clay said. “Very proud of the way we got ourselves back under control on both sides and started eliminating some of our mistakes. That’s when we were able to start having some success.”
The Knights’ offensive line opened up big holes in the running game all night, which allowed Collins to rush for 140 yards and two scores on just 14 attempts.
“Caleb had a great night again. He’s the guy that we we’re counting on taking the role of our running back this year. He played it last year, so he’s got a lot experience there and he’s really put up some really good games the last couple of weeks,” Clay said.
Parker said his offensive line played a well-rounded game and gave him time to pass, but he was able to use his speed to buy some time on his own in the passing game. He also demonstrated the ability to accelerate into gaps in the Tornadoes’ defense for big gains.
“I’m more of the heavy hitter-type runner,” Parker said. “I like being able to touch the ball whenever I can.”
Next up, West Lauderdale will look to remain undefeated in an away game at Region 4-4A opponent Leake Central (1-3) on Friday, Sept. 30.
