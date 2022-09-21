Northwood to host 26th annual EMBDC Classic

The 26th annual East Mississippi Business Development Corporation Classic will be held on Friday, Sept. 23 at Northwood Country Club.
Golfers will tee off around 8:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m during the event’s shotgun starts. The Classic typically sees a turnout of about 120 golfers according to EMBDC Events Coordinator Casey Holladay.
“(The Classic is an) opportunity for our members to come together and be able to play at a great course like Northwood,” Holladay said. “We have a lot of really great sponsors that help make this happen, so it’s just a way to recognize those sponsors and give people a fun day.”
As the chamber of commerce for Meridian and Lauderdale County, the EMBDC is a resource for local businesses that assists them with marketing, posting jobs, and dealing with the city and county on various issues. The Classic is a networking event for local businesses and area officials, but it is also a fundraiser for the organization.
“It’s the one fundraiser that we do each year,” Holladay said. “While we do rely on our members for dues, it’s another great way for us to have income.”
Holladay said Northwood has a great course, and the club’s staff give their best effort to help the event run seamlessly each year. Billy Pomeroy, Northwood’s general manager, said the club wants to do its part to showcase all the great things East Mississippi’s businesses have to offer.
“This is an important event and we’re honored to be able to host it for the EMBDC. We do put a lot of effort into the experience that everyone has that day,” Pomeroy said. “It’s bringing all the businesses together to network and connect, and a golf course is a great place for that to happen.”
There are still slots available, and golfers can sign-up at www.embdc.org.
“It’s a great opportunity for our members to be able to come together and have a day to relax and interact with each other,” Holladay said.
