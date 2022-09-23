FLOWOOD — Northwest Rankin needed a win in some form or fashion.
Well, they got it, but it didn’t come easy in the end.
Behind the play of quarterback Wes White, the Cougars were able to hold off a late Meridian rally to beat the Wildcats 29-26 on homecoming and in the Region 3-6A opener.
“Number one thing for our guys is getting the win. Having to learn how to win,” said Northwest Rankin coach Devin Cooper. “We had chances to put the game away and didn’t. We got a young group and games like this teach you a lot about yourself.”
The Cougars (1-3, 1-0 Region 3-6A) couldn’t have asked for a better start second and third quarter.
Northwest Rankin got on the board first on a Christian Baglione on a 38-yard field goal with 9:34 left in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead.
After an interception, White connected with Javien Crump on 57-yard touchdown pass with 16 seconds left in the first half to extend the lead to 10-0.
To begin the third quarter, Meridian turned the ball over on downs. White connected with Crump from 27 yards out to extend the lead to 17-0 with 9:40 left.
After Octavius Hunt intercepted a pass, White hit Brendan Brown on a 50-yard touchdown pass to extend the Cougar lead 23-0 with 7:55 left in third quarter.
Meridian got on the board off a turnover as Demondra Scott scored on a 7-yard fumble return to cut the Cougar lead to 23-7.
Daniel Hill added a 2-yard touchdown run for Meridian with two seconds left in the third quarter to cut the Northwest Rankin lead down to 23-13.
The Wildcats cut it down to four points at 23-19 as Mark Brown hit Quindarius Jones on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter.
Dylan Lewis' 74-yard touchdown run extended the Northwest Rankin lead to 29-19 with 1:28 left.
Brown hit Fernando Atterberry on an 8-yard pass with 29 seconds left to cut it to 29-26. Northwest Rankin recovered the onside kick to seal the win.
“We had big plays work for us tonight,” Cooper said. “We had trouble driving the ball, but Wes did a good job of staying in the game. Dylan had a great night and Crump had a big night. Proud of the guys.”
White finished 10-of-21 for 220 yards with three touchdowns to lead Northwest Rankin. Lewis had 232 yards rushing on 39 carries.
“Everyone did what they were supposed to do and receivers got open and did their job,” White said. “We got to keep our foot on the gas moving forward.”
Hill had 117 yards rushing for Meridian, while Brown had 272 yards passing for the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).
“We just kept getting in our own way tonight with self–inflicted wounds,” said Meridian coach John Douglass. “We got to do better and not turn the ball over.”
