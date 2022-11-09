The Northeast Trojans did not hold back any punches Tuesday night as both teams dominated Clarkdale in their home opener.
Sophomore point guard Davian Franklin led the boys with 16 points and set the tone early for the Trojans to roll past Clarkdale 60-31.
Senior guard Sh’mar McDonald added 13 with some amazing attacks to the rim for the Trojans, and junior guard Addison Baskin chipped in with six points.
The Trojans took control of the game early with their intense defense and capitalized on many open looks to the basket by the miscues of Clarkdale.
“This was a good win for our home opener,” coach Lewis Lightsey said. “I thought our full-court defense was really strong, but I’d like us to convert better. I think we will continue to get better because we have a good depth of solid players that can make plays for us.”
Franklin, who is only a sophomore, happens to be one of those players that made nonstop plays for the Trojans. He’s a shifty guard with elite skills in getting to the basket, and he made a lot of defensive stops to put the Trojans up big.
“Franklin really gets us in a good groove early,” Lightsey said. “He’s very explosive and sets the tone for use defensively by causing turnovers and getting steals for us. He's just a sophomore, and Franklin will be really good for us long term.”
“It felt really good to play back at home and compete,” Franklin said. “My goal every night is to set the pace for our team and hopefully come away with the win.”
NORTHEAST GIRLS 38, CLARKDALE 19
The Lady Trojans had a similar game plan Tuesday night by smothering Clarkdale defensively and just holding to single digits for the majority of the game.
Junior point guard Braylen Tingle led the Lady Trojans with 12 points, capitalizing on most of her points from the free-throw line.
Tia Powe added 10 points by doing some amazing work under the basket for the Lady Trojans. Calei Gilstrap chipped in with four points, and forward Marquayla Brown contributed with three points.
“I'm feeling pretty good about our performance tonight,” coach Micheal Bolar said. “We came out hustling a lot better this game. The big thing we try to focus on is footwork, and that helps us be more active on defense.”
“As we continue to play, we will get better. The more we can capitalize on defense, the more we can get easier looks,” Bolar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.