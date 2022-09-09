Northeast Lauderdale secures 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale in rivalry matchup

Turner Horn (5) scores a Southeast Tigers touchdown on a 60 yard reception.
Northeast Lauderdale secures 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale in rivalry matchup

Northeast Lauderdale's Courtney Bourrage Jr. (8) gets a quarterback sack against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Thursday night.

The Northeast Trojans got their taste of victory last week and wanted to keep that same momentum going with a solid win over the Southeast Tigers 35-21.

With an electric crowd in attendance and the competitive spirit from both teams, Thursday night's matchup had everything needed for a great rivalry game.

Junior Aaronyoun Johnson, who finished with three touchdowns and ran for 147 yards, took full control in the first quarter for the Trojans, rushing for back-to-back touchdowns, giving his team a quick 14-0 lead.

The Tigers then responded late in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Branderrious Wallace, letting the Trojans know that the game wasn’t going to be a cakewalk.

Despite trailing 21-14 at the half, the momentum quickly shifted to the Tigers with some top throwing plays that rattled the Trojans’ defense.

The second half of the game would fall on the shoulders of sophomore Jase Jimison, who threw 8/10 on 64 yards with one TD and rushed for 92 with another TD. The energy from Jimison would change the narrative of this back and forth matchup to extend the lead for the Trojans.

Northeast Lauderdale secures 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale in rivalry matchup

photos by Jason Dyess / Special to The Star 

Aaronyoun Johnson (2) rushes to give the Trojans the first touchdown of the night against Southeast Lauderdale Thursday. 

“I give all the credit to the offensive line,” Jimison said. “They were boosting me up and I just had to go secure the win.”

The Trojans defense sealed the deal by causing a fumble late in the fourth, adding another victory to this longtime rivalry.

GALLERY: Southeast Lauderdale vs. Northeast Lauderdale

1 of 6

“I could not be prouder of the four quarter war we saw out there tonight,” said Trojans head coach Dillon Mitchell. “I don't care what their record says because they're a good football team. I'm proud of both programs, it was a clean game with not a lot of trash talking. It was a four quarter great football game that the whole community should be proud of."

GALLERY: Southeast Lauderdale vs. Northeast Lauderdale

1 of 6

The Trojans play at home next Friday against Forest for a chance to keep the streak going.

“We just have to take care of the little things on a daily basis. We've got to continue to get better at our craft and come to work every single day and focus on the little details, but mostly just take care of us,” Mitchell added.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video