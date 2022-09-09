Northeast Lauderdale secures 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale in rivalry matchup

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.