Northeast Lauderdale secures 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale in rivalry matchup

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning with storms. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
The Northeast Trojans got their taste of victory last week and wanted to keep that same momentum going with a solid win over the Southeast Tigers 35-21.
With an electric crowd in attendance and the competitive spirit from both teams, Thursday night's matchup had everything needed for a great rivalry game.
Junior Aaronyoun Johnson, who finished with three touchdowns and ran for 147 yards, took full control in the first quarter for the Trojans, rushing for back-to-back touchdowns, giving his team a quick 14-0 lead.
The Tigers then responded late in the first quarter with a 30-yard touchdown pass from Branderrious Wallace, letting the Trojans know that the game wasn’t going to be a cakewalk.
Despite trailing 21-14 at the half, the momentum quickly shifted to the Tigers with some top throwing plays that rattled the Trojans’ defense.
The second half of the game would fall on the shoulders of sophomore Jase Jimison, who threw 8/10 on 64 yards with one TD and rushed for 92 with another TD. The energy from Jimison would change the narrative of this back and forth matchup to extend the lead for the Trojans.
“I give all the credit to the offensive line,” Jimison said. “They were boosting me up and I just had to go secure the win.”
The Trojans defense sealed the deal by causing a fumble late in the fourth, adding another victory to this longtime rivalry.
1 of 6
904A9295.jpeg
photos by Jason Dyess / Special to The Star
Aaronyoun Johnson (2) rushes to give the Trojans the first touchdown of the night against Southeast Lauderdale Thursday.
904A9334.jpeg
Turner Horn (5) scores a Southeast Tigers touchdown on a 60 yard reception.
904A9381.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Aaronyoun Johnson (2) breaks a tackle to score a second rushing touchdown in the first quarter against Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9465.jpeg
Jase Jimison (1) steps back in the pocket to a complete a pass in the Trojans 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9620.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Courtney Bourrage Jr. (8) gets a quarterback sack against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Thursday night.
904A9693.jpeg
Tyler Moore (23) finds some open field to pick up yards for the Trojans in Thursday night's 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
More like this...
GALLERY: Southeast Lauderdale vs. Northeast Lauderdale
1 of 6
904A9295.jpeg
photos by Jason Dyess / Special to The Star
Aaronyoun Johnson (2) rushes to give the Trojans the first touchdown of the night against Southeast Lauderdale Thursday.
904A9334.jpeg
Turner Horn (5) scores a Southeast Tigers touchdown on a 60 yard reception.
904A9381.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Aaronyoun Johnson (2) breaks a tackle to score a second rushing touchdown in the first quarter against Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9465.jpeg
Jase Jimison (1) steps back in the pocket to a complete a pass in the Trojans 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9620.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Courtney Bourrage Jr. (8) gets a quarterback sack against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Thursday night.
904A9693.jpeg
Tyler Moore (23) finds some open field to pick up yards for the Trojans in Thursday night's 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
“I could not be prouder of the four quarter war we saw out there tonight,” said Trojans head coach Dillon Mitchell. “I don't care what their record says because they're a good football team. I'm proud of both programs, it was a clean game with not a lot of trash talking. It was a four quarter great football game that the whole community should be proud of."
1 of 6
904A9295.jpeg
photos by Jason Dyess / Special to The Star
Aaronyoun Johnson (2) rushes to give the Trojans the first touchdown of the night against Southeast Lauderdale Thursday.
904A9334.jpeg
Turner Horn (5) scores a Southeast Tigers touchdown on a 60 yard reception.
904A9381.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Aaronyoun Johnson (2) breaks a tackle to score a second rushing touchdown in the first quarter against Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9465.jpeg
Jase Jimison (1) steps back in the pocket to a complete a pass in the Trojans 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9620.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Courtney Bourrage Jr. (8) gets a quarterback sack against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Thursday night.
904A9693.jpeg
Tyler Moore (23) finds some open field to pick up yards for the Trojans in Thursday night's 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
More like this...
GALLERY: Southeast Lauderdale vs. Northeast Lauderdale
1 of 6
904A9295.jpeg
photos by Jason Dyess / Special to The Star
Aaronyoun Johnson (2) rushes to give the Trojans the first touchdown of the night against Southeast Lauderdale Thursday.
904A9334.jpeg
Turner Horn (5) scores a Southeast Tigers touchdown on a 60 yard reception.
904A9381.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Aaronyoun Johnson (2) breaks a tackle to score a second rushing touchdown in the first quarter against Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9465.jpeg
Jase Jimison (1) steps back in the pocket to a complete a pass in the Trojans 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
904A9620.jpeg
Northeast Lauderdale's Courtney Bourrage Jr. (8) gets a quarterback sack against the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers Thursday night.
904A9693.jpeg
Tyler Moore (23) finds some open field to pick up yards for the Trojans in Thursday night's 35-21 win over Southeast Lauderdale.
The Trojans play at home next Friday against Forest for a chance to keep the streak going.
“We just have to take care of the little things on a daily basis. We've got to continue to get better at our craft and come to work every single day and focus on the little details, but mostly just take care of us,” Mitchell added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.