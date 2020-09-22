Northeast Lauderdale High School is mourning the death of one of its students.
The school confirmed in a post on its official Facebook page that senior Corey Moss has died. Details surrounding his death were not made public.
“There are no adequate words to explains what’s on our hearts & our minds during this time,” the Facebook post read. “We have lost a teammate, a student, a classmate, a friend, a son, a brother, a cousin & our Trojan family will never be the same. Corey gave the best hugs, laughed with his whole body & had the most mischievous grin that could get him out of almost anything. His positive attitude & love for life with be with us forever. May peace surround us like never before.”
Northeast Lauderdale football coach Maurice Gowdy shared a statement about Moss, calling him not only a standout defensive player for the Trojans but, more importantly, someone toward whom people were drawn.
“He was a senior and a starting inside linebacker,” Gowdy said in the statement. “Corey will be remembered for his incredibly uplifting smile. He had the ability to make everyone around him feel better about themselves. He loved his family, teammates, teachers, coaches and classmates very deeply. Corey Moss was a gentle giant. Everyone who ever met Corey and got to know him will tell you that they were better off for getting to be a part of Corey’s life, and even though he is gone he will definitely not be forgotten. He was a great kid.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.