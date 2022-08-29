Northeast Jones spoils Trojans' home opener

The opening night didn’t end as it should for the Trojans, but Coach Dillon Mitchell was proud of their effort.
Northeast Lauderdale did everything they were supposed to have a good game, but it wasn’t enough to hold off Northeast Jones, who won 17-7.
With both teams struggling to move the ball offensively in the first half, the game would come down to a defensive matchup, and whoever held strong would take the game.
Northeast Jones struck first with a 15-yard field goal, holding a 3-0 lead heading into halftime.
After being shut out from the endzone in the first half by the Trojans' defense, Northeast Jones came out with a quick 5-yard touchdown from senior Kaleb Bryant, stating that this game was theirs to take.
The Trojans responded with one of their best drives of the night, led by junior running back Aaronyuoun Johnson, but miscommunication would lead to a fumble at the goal line.
Just when it seemed that Northeast Jones would run away with a clean sweep, sophomore and starting quarterback Jase Jimison brought life back to the Trojans with a 10-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, leaving the window open for an opportunity to grab the game.
Despite the Trojans’ momentum, the critical turnovers would cost them the chance to climb back.
“I'm proud of them, I really am,” Mitchell said. “We gave it everything we had, and I thought they played hard for four quarters.”
“We just had too many miscues to overcome against a good football team like that. You can't turn the ball over against them. We got to be more disciplined on defense, but I'm proud of my team.”
Aaronyuoun Johnson had a fantastic game rushing for 133 yards and averaging 7 yards a carry.
“He's a huge part of what we're going to do offensively,” Mitchell said. “Johnson wants the ball, and we're going to put it in his hands, and he's going to make plays for us down the road.”
The Trojans’ next matchup is at home against Wilkinson County Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“We don't have time to feel sorry for ourselves. I think we got the pieces we need here; we're going to get this thing rolling and we're going to be good,” Mitchell added.
