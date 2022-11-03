Northeast High names football stadium after "Tack" Moore

Northeast Lauderdale High School held a celebration in honor of longtime teacher and coach Julius Webb “Tack” Moore at Friday night’s home football game against Kosciusko. The school announced that the Northeast football stadium will be named Julius Webb “Tack” Moore Stadium.
Moore, who was hired by Northeast in 1963, worked at the school for more than 30 years as a teacher and assistant principal. He also coached football, basketball and track at Northeast.
“It feels great, and I thank everybody that did something for me,” Moore said. “I’m proud that I got to do what I got to do because the Lord let me have fun with all my fellas.”
