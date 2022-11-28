MSU fans flock to see The Golden Egg in Meridian

Mississippi State secured a victory at Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl on Thursday, and the Bulldogs took the Golden Egg trophy home to Starkville. The 24-22 victory marks the Bulldogs’ first win over the Rebels since 2019, but Ole Miss still leads the series 66-47-6.
Now, the Golden Egg is on a tour around Mississippi that will include stops in Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Vicksburg, Greenville and Columbus. The trophy made a stop at Meridian’s MSU Riley Center on Monday.
“You recognize the passion in the fanbase across the state, what it means to both sides,” Mississippi State Associate Athletic Director for Fan Experience Connor Whelan said. “It’s been a really cool experience to take that trophy and showcase it to so many people across the state.”
Fans lined up to get their picture with the Golden Egg and a costumed Bully mascot, and they spoke about the Battle for the Golden Egg.
Longtime Mississippi State fan Jason Dyess said the Bulldogs’ victory gives them bragging rights and a recruiting boost.
“You have to listen to Ole Miss fans for a whole year talk about having the Egg Bowl, and so it’s just pride for the college and pride for the fanbase,” Dyess said. “It’s not as big as Alabama-Auburn as far as on the national level because of the attention that Auburn and Alabama get, but I think it ranks right up there.”
Franklin Denham has been a fan since he was a freshman at Mississippi State 43 years ago. He began taking his kids to games as soon as they were old enough to go, and he has missed just four games in the last 32 years.
Lauren Pratt, Denham’s daughter and a 2004 MSU graduate, said it was exciting to see the Golden Egg just days after her Bulldogs won it back.
“I actually married an Ole Miss Rebel,” Pratt said. “Sometimes I don’t care if we win any other game except this one.”
The 2022 win was Bulldogs coach Mike Leach’s first Egg Bowl victory. Leach was hired as MSU’s head coach in 2020, and he brought his air raid offense with him to the Bulldogs’ program.
“I think people need to give him some time to build the program,” Dyess said. “I like the attention he brings to the university. I know he’s out there with some of his comments, but I like him.”
Leach helped popularize the air raid offense, but he is perhaps best known for his comedic comments in interviews. He has contemplated starting Mike’s Pirate School, mentioned doing surgery with a chainsaw and voiced his hatred of candy corn.
“I was really excited when I found out we hired him because I’d heard how funny he is,” Pratt said. “I think we were supposed to only win six games this year, and we won eight. I think that shows a good future.”
Denham is already making plans to attend the Bulldogs’ bowl game this season. He said he will be at Mississippi State games regardless of how successful the Bulldogs are, but he feels confident in Leach’s progress.
