MPSD elementary basketball champs crowned

Jaden Malone, a 5th grader at Poplar Springs Elementary with a quick attack to the basket through a few Oakland Heights defenders Monday night. 

Photo by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star

West Hills girls' elementary team crowned MPSD league champs. Coached by Tommy Terrell

The Meridian Public School District crowned its first ever elementary league basketball champions Monday. Schools throughout the district represented their schools with pride and competed hard. Most importantly, they learned a lot about the sport and had fun doing it.

Oakland Heights boys elementary team crowned MPSD league champs. Coached by Rustavio Williams.

For the girls, it was West Hills Elementary, coached by Tommy Terrell. For the boys, Oakland Heights Elementary, coached by Rustavio Williams, would be victorious in a overtime thriller.

