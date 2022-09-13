MPSD elementary basketball champs crowned

Photo by D'Courtland Christian / The Meridian Star
The Meridian Public School District crowned its first ever elementary league basketball champions Monday. Schools throughout the district represented their schools with pride and competed hard. Most importantly, they learned a lot about the sport and had fun doing it.
For the girls, it was West Hills Elementary, coached by Tommy Terrell. For the boys, Oakland Heights Elementary, coached by Rustavio Williams, would be victorious in a overtime thriller.
