Mitchell sets high bar for Northeast Trojans

Dillon Mitchell is setting the bar high as the new head football coach of the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans.
Mitchell spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Louisville, where he won a state championship in 2020. He spent his summer bringing that winning mentality to the Trojans.
“We had a really good summer,” Mitchell said. “I taught them to give it everything they got when stepping out there and that hard work is going to pay off.”
Coming into his first year, Mitchell has high expectations for the Trojans on and off the field.
“We want to focus on that aspect of getting them to be great students and kind young men,'' he said. “I think if we take care of the little things off the field that those big things on the field take care of themselves.”
“I've got high goals for our guys and I expect for us to be successful. I wouldn't be here if I didn't think that we could do that. We want to win football games and that's what we expect,” Mitchell added.
Starting at quarterback for the Trojans is sophomore Jase Jimison.
“He started a few games at the end of last season and he's got a little bit of experience but still has some room for growth,” Mitchell said. “He’s pretty athletic with a great size but we just have to put him in the right positions and situations that he can handle.”
The Trojans are set to play in a jamboree Saturday before facing off against Northeast Jones on Aug. 26.
“Facing Northeast Jones is going to be a fight,” Mitchell said. “They're a grinty hard nosed football team that will play physically and they’re well coached.”
“We just got to focus on the little details and not beat ourselves but I believe it's going to be a great game,” Mitchell added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.