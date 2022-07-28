Mississippi Sparks bring home national title

The Mississippi Sparks 09 softball team dominated the 2022 USSSA Gulf Coast 12u National Championship held in Gulf Shores, Alabama, last week.
The tournament consisted of 25 teams from 11 different states, and this young team went undefeated (8-0) and scored 57 runs while only giving up 9.
“These young ladies played outstanding the entire tournament,” said head coach Cyrus Ben, who is also the Tribal Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
The team represents several local schools, including Neshoba Central, Choctaw Central, Philadelphia, Newton County, Northeast Lauderdale, Southeast Lauderdale, and Laurel Christian Academy.
Team members include Kylie Smith, Eden Ben, Gracyn Grisham, Taelyn Mingo, Leyla Rigby, Candace Lyons, Presleigh Wade, Iyley Denson, Aubri Cooper, Talia Cole and Eliyah Jimmie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.