Miles Miller makes his mark at Mississippi College

Point guard is a physically and mentally demanding position that requires athletes to handle the ball while reading defenses. Good point guards can put the ball in the hoop, but great point guards know when to score and when to dish the rock to an open teammate for an easy bucket.
Mississippi College point guard Miles Miller is the latter. Not only is he averaging over 10 points on 47.8% shooting through nine games, but he leads all NCAA Division II basketball players in assists per game with 7.4 as of Dec. 8.
The former Meridian High School standout said he sees the court better as he gains experience at the college level, but his passing success is a testament to the skill of his fellow Choctaws.
“I'm surrounded by great players, and they do a good job of making me look good,” Miller said. “Comparing it to when I first entered college, the game has definitely slowed down tremendously.”
The 22-year-old redshirt junior has come a long way on the court since he left Meridian to walk on at Ole Miss. He signed with the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018, but he decided to stay in Mississippi to rehab after suffering a gunshot wound in his right leg on the night of his senior prom.
Ole Miss gave him the opportunity to bounce back as a walk-on. He never played for the Rebels, but the Ole Miss staff made a highlight tape of his practices that instantly got the redshirt some attention and offers from other schools.
He chose to take his talents to Tennessee’s Lipscomb University so he could get back on the court and play the game he loves. In his freshman season, Miller started in 15 games and played in every game while averaging 3.3 points on 31.1% shooting and 1.3 assists per game.
“After sitting out that year, I was ready to play. They gave me the best chance to play right away, and as a freshman I started a lot of games, so it was the best opportunity for me,” Miller said.
Miller came into college ahead in credits after graduating from Meridian with a GPA over 4.0, so he was able to earn a Law, Justice and Society degree following his second year at Lipscomb.
After graduating, he decided to play ball for former Meridian High coach and current Choctaws coach Randy Bolden.
“He was my coach in high school for ninth and tenth grade, and we already had a great relationship, so it was an easy decision to come play for him once again,” Miller said.
Miller is currently pursuing an Administration of Justice degree at Mississippi College, which he is on track to earn this upcoming summer.
“I plan on doing an internship this summer to figure out exactly what it is that I want to do, but I’ve just always been interested in the law and any way that I can help my people in that realm,” Miller said. “The Black Lives Matter movement definitely kind of sparked that interest.”
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard averaged 9.2 points on 31.3% shooting and 4.3 assists in his first season at Mississippi College, but he has taken his play to new heights this season for the 6-3 Choctaws.
Sherrod Miller, Miles’ father, feels blessed that his son has the opportunity to be in this position. He said Miles’ story is a testimony to others to never give up and to keep fighting.
“He loves the game of basketball, and he appreciates the game of basketball. He’s always been an easy-to-coach guy and he’s always been a team-first guy,” Sherrod Miller said. “People that do things the right way, good things are going to eventually happen.”
