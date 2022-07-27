The Mississippi Wildlife Federation is Mississippi’s oldest and most recognized Outdoor Show. The 35th Annual Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza will once again be held in Rankin County, – this year in Pearl at the Clyde Muse Center, and is set for July 29 – 31.
After the Extravaganza’s successful move to Rankin County last year, MWF is moving the event to the larger venue just down the road to accommodate more exhibitors, attendees, children’s activities and entertainment.
The Ganza will play host to many historic crowd-favorite exhibitions, demonstrations, and contests such as the ever-popular Magnolia Records and Big Buck contest, Jason Reynolds’ famous High-flying Retrievers, Kid’s Handgrabbin’ Catfish tanks, children’s BB Gun and Archery Ranges, kayaking fishing demonstrations, field dressing, taxidermy and game cooking demonstrations, outdoor hunting and fishing seminars, and much more. This year the show will include a dining hall with grab-and-go, as well as sit-down dining, so that guests can enjoy some of the best local vittles in town.
MWF CEO Ashlee Ellis Smith says: “We loved everything about hosting the Ganza in Rankin County last year – the community and its leadership could not have been more welcoming, and it proved to be a safe, family-friendly environment perfectly suited for our show. We wanted to return to Rankin County, but we needed more space, and the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl has turned out to be a perfect match. We are already having a blast working with the folks at Hinds County Community College and the mayor of Pearl and his staff and look forward to making this the best Wildlife Extravaganza yet, to get everyone ready for the 2022-23 hunting and fishing season.
Event Dates: Friday, July 29, 2022 through Sunday, July 31, 2022
Location: Clyde Muse Center, 515 Country Pl Pkwy, Pearl MS 39208
Event Times: Friday 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
The Clyde Muse Center (515 Country Pl Pkwy, Pearl, MS 39208) is conveniently located just off Interstate 20 and features over 1000 parking spaces, an onsite restaurant-quality catering kitchen, food dining hall area, large loading and unloading area, multiple lounge areas, dozens of clean restrooms on both floors, a pond for live fishing/kayaking demonstrations, and many hotels, restaurants, and retail stores less than a mile from the premises.
The Muse Center includes a large exhibit hall, several seminar rooms, two exhibition hallways, and an upstairs area that includes a large balcony with auditorium seating, as well as two elevators for easy access.
Best of all, there is tons of beautiful outdoor exhibition space, much of it covered, all around the facility, including in front of the main entrance and adjacent to the both the main auditorium and hallways.
This outdoor space will provide the opportunity to showcase trucks, tractors, ATV’s/UTV’s, golf carts, outdoor power equipment, shooting houses, boats, duck blinds, or any outside products while simulating outdoor wildlife settings.
The Mississippi Wildlife Federation was founded in 1946 by hunters, for hunters to protect Mississippi’s hunting and fishing rights, its wildlife population, and the state’s natural resources. It is committed to training our youth to be responsible stewards of our wildlife resources and how to enjoy shooting sports and angling safely. MWF and MS Outdoor Expo, LLC will be working around the clock to ensure this year’s Ganza is a massive success for the attendees and its exhibitors and sponsors.
The Ganza will host a Saturday night Sponsor & Exhibitor Party and will have an Exhibitor Hospitality Suite open all weekend onsite. Dozens of hotels are available just a mile away from the premises for overnight lodging. The main auditorium at The Clyde Muse Center offers two theater-sized projection screens overlooking the room that are perfect for continuous advertising to thousands of attendees throughout the event.
MWF is working with established Mississippi show promoters Dan Robinson and Rob Neblett of Mississippi Outdoor Expo, LLC. For more information on the 2022 Mississippi Wildlife Extravaganza, please call: Dan Robinson 601-540-6275 or Rob Neblett 601-506-9148. Mississippi Wildlife Federation: Robin Carlin 601-605-1790
Call Mike Giles at 601-917-3898 or email mikegiles18@comcast.net.
