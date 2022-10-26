It’s playoff time. Playoffs for schools in the MAIS starts this week in Class 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A and 1A. This week is the last week of the regular season for MHSAA schools in Class 4A, 3A and 2A. Here are the playoff scenarios for schools in those classifications.
CLASS 4A
Region 4-4A
• If Louisville beats Kosciusko, West Lauderdale beats NE Lauderdale and Choctaw Central beats Leake Central on Thursday then Louisville is the No 1 seed, West Lauderdale the No. 2 seed, Kosciusko the No. 3 seed and Choctaw Central the No. 4 seed.
• If Kosciusko wins by 12 points or more and West Lauderdale wins then it will go to a point differential tiebreaker between Kosciusko, Louisville, and West Lauderdale to determine the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds.
• If NE Lauderdale beats West Lauderdale and Choctaw Central loses then the winner of the Lousiville-Kosciusko game will be the No. 1 seed and the loser the No. 2 seed, West Lauderdale the No. 3 seed and NE Lauderdale the No. 4 seed.
Region 5-4A
• If Mendenhall beats Northeast Jones on Thursday, then Mendenhall is the No. 1 seed, Newton County the No. 2 seed and Northeast Jones the No. 3 seed.
• If Northeast Jones beats Mendenhall by 5-9 points, then Mendenhall is the No. 1 seed, Northeast Jones the No. 2 seed and Newton County the No. 3 seed.
• If Northeast Jones beats Mendenhall by 10 points or more, then Northeast Jones is the No. 1 seed, Mendenhall the No. 2 seed and Newton County the No. 3 seed.
• The winner of the Quitman-Richland game on Thursday will be the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 3A
Region 5-3A
• If Union beats Morton and Enterprise-Clarke beats Forest on Thursday, then Union is the No. 1 seed, Enterprise-Clarke the No. 2 seed, Morton the No. 3 seed and Clarkdale the No. 4 seed.
• If Enterprise-Clarke and Morton both win then Morton is the No. 1 seed, Union the No. 2 seed, Clarkdale the No. 3 seed and Enterprise-Clarke the No. 4 seed.
• If Union wins and Enterprise-Clarke loses then Union is the No. 1 seed, Morton the No. 2 seed, Clarkdale the No. 3 seed and Forest the No. 4 seed.
• If Enterprise-Clarke and Union both lose then Morton is the No. 1 seed, Union the No. 2 seed, Clarkdale the No. 3 seed and Forest the No. 4 seed.
CLASS 2A
Region 5-2A
• If Philadelphia beats Newton on Thursday, then Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed, Lake the No. 2 seed and Newton the No. 3 seed.
• If Newton beats Philadelphia by 7-10 points, then Philadelphia is the No. 1 seed, Newton is the No. 2 seed and Lake the No. 3 seed.
• If Newton wins by 11 points or more then Newton is the No. 1 seed, Philadelphia the No. 2 seed and Lake the No. 3 seed.
• The winner of the Kemper County-Nanih Waiya game on Thursday will be the No. 4 seed.
