The Meridian Wildcats’ explosive offense was not going to be denied.
After a tough loss in last week’s matchup against Northwest Rankin, the Wildcats responded by taking the field Friday night with a different energy as they defeated Pearl 51-27.
The Wildcats’ defense set the tone early with a quick interception from senior linebacker Demondra Scott, giving the Cats excellent field position for an easy 2-yard rushing touchdown from junior Daniel Hill.
Hill, who would score two more touchdowns in just the first quarter, was indeed locked in for this game, and Pearl didn’t have an answer as he was impossible to stop on the run.
Heading into the 2nd quarter, Pearl regrouped and finally put some points on the board with back-to-back touchdown passes from freshman QB Jack Durr, trimming the lead down to 22-14 for a chance to take the game back.
Just minutes before heading into halftime, Hill struck again with another rushing touchdown, his fourth of the night, which stretched the lead 30-14.
The Wildcats continued to execute offensively and sealed the deal for another home victory with a 66-yard touchdown kickoff return from senior Quindarrius Jones.
“I couldn't be prouder of them,” head coach John Douglass said. “There's stuff to work on and fix in every game, but it’s a lot more fun fixing them after a win than a loss.”
“I just told them to enjoy this feeling that they have right now. The loss we took last week didn’t feel good, but it doesn’t define us or the season, and I just like how we responded,” Douglass added.
The Wildcats rushed for 296 yards, and Daniel Hill finished with 127 yards and four touchdowns, putting on one of the season’s best performances so far.
“Hill is an outstanding football player,” said coach Douglass. “He’s a problem for anybody we play, and I'm just proud of him and his effort, and I want him to continue this kind of play.”
The Wildcats (2-2) will travel to Oak Grove (4-2) for their next district and longtime rivalry matchup.
“Our main goal for the rest of the season is to play with consistency. So, we're going to hit practice and go to work, talk about being focused, being determined, playing with passion, and playing as hard as we can on every play, and get ready for a tough game next Friday," Douglass added.
