MHS girls overcome double-digit deficit against Gulfport

The Meridian High School girls were down 11 points with just over four minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Wildcats (2-0) roared back to a 47-43 home victory over the Gulfport Admirals (2-1). Meridian coach Deneshia Faulkner said her Wildcats were successful because they kept pushing and played solid defense.
“I think we played hard. I’m really proud of them this game because this game was full of adversity. They had a lot of reasons to shut down and lay down, but they didn’t,” Faulkner said. “We didn’t worry about the score. We just stayed focused on our gameplan and our execution, and we made a lot of errors, but we stuck it out.”
Meridian lost nine seniors from last season’s championship-winning team, but the Wildcats have already racked up two wins this season. Next up, this young Wildcats team will look to continue its winning streak at Starkville on Friday.
“We just have a lot of young kids, inexperienced kids, and we’re really expecting all of them to improve. It’s going to take a team effort,” Faulkner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.