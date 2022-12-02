Meridian youth can 'Have a Ball' on Dec. 17

Have a Ball is returning to Meridian, which means children will be able to get a free ball at Highland Park this month. The City of Meridian Parks and Recreation drive thru giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 17.
Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said the objective behind the event is to get a ball in the hands of the local youth to make sure that they have the opportunity to be active by getting outside and playing.
“What better way to play than to have a ball in your hands? You can make your own fun with that,” Adams said.
The city will be giving away basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and playground balls. Raising Cane’s also donated some tennis balls and frisbees for the giveaway.
About 130 balls were given away last year, but the Parks and Recreation department has ordered upwards of 200 balls for the third annual Have a Ball.
K-12 aged children will be eligible to receive a ball of their choice while supplies last, but the child must be present to receive the ball. For more information, contact Adams at 601-485-1802.
