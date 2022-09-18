Meridian Wildcats victorious over Hattiesburg 31-6

Two weeks off from actual gameplay would be tough for any team, but the Meridian High Wildcats managed to stay composed with a solid win over Hattiesburg Friday night, 31-6.
The Wildcats had their home opener canceled Sept. 9 due to reasons out of their control, but showed that off-field distractions wouldn’t keep them from striving to succeed Friday night.
“I couldn’t prouder of this team and how they responded tonight,” said Wildcats Coach John Douglass. “They’ve been through a lot, but I must thank the district and the community for supporting us.”
With both teams fighting for their first win, the matchup came down to the team with the most discipline.
The Wildcats charged onto the field full of steam, and senior Howard Atterberry would strike first for the Cats with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Hattiesburg struggled to move the ball most of the night, giving the Wildcats excellent field position to score whenever an opportunity was presented.
Quarterback Mark Smith saw that opportunity in the second quarter with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Quindarrius Jones, extending the lead to 18-0.
Hattiesburg quickly responded with a 78-yard drive, then executing a 5-yard rushing touchdown by senior Malcolm Boykin, heading into the half trailing 18-6.
Four-star recruit Daniel Hill, who picked up an offer from South Carolina earlier this week, came up big for the Wildcats late in the fourth quarter with two rushing touchdowns, taking away any chances for a Hattiesburg comeback.
Hill finished the game with three touchdowns, picked up many rushing yards, and was glad to be back on the field competing.
“It was a great team effort,” Hill said. “We haven’t snapped the ball in 21 days, and I think everyone was hungry to get back out on the field.”
The Wildcats move to (1-1), and their next matchup is against Northwest Rankin, which Douglass said will be a challenging game, but he emphasized he wants the team to remain focused.
“I think it’s important that we keep this momentum going,” Douglass said. “Playing in the big game is what inspires teams to be great, and I’m challenging this team to be ready. I want them to enjoy this win but come practice on Sunday, we’re all about business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.