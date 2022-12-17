The Meridian High girls basketball team breezed by Hattiesburg in a 37-17 victory on Friday night. Meridian's boys team was down at halftime, but the Wildcats fought back for a 60-59 win over the Tigers.
Meridian sweeps Hattiesburg at home
- staff report
