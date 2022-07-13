Meridian Freedom Project hosts 'Shoot Baskets not Bullets'

In the wake of the recent violence around the city, one organization looks to bring peace through a friendly game of basketball.
The Meridian Freedom Project is holding a “Shoot Baskets not Bullets” event Friday inside the Meridian Community College gymnasium to bring awareness to the violence in the city.
“This idea came from the brilliant minds of our freedom fellows and our interns,” said Adrian Cross, executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.
“We asked our kids what they thought about the violence in the city, and they had many ideas on the matter and suggested some ways to stop it.”
The students decided they wanted to host a basketball tournament to give kids something fun to do.
“It was disheartening to hear that most of our kids were afraid to go outside because of the shootings in some neighborhoods,” Cross added. “If you care about safety and peace in this city and desire to create a safe environment for you and your kids to grow in, we encourage you to join us.”
The tournament will be an “All-Around-the-World” style basketball shooting for teams of two and will kick off at 5 p.m.
There’s a $5 entry fee for each player ( $10 per team), and proceeds will be dedicated to The Meridian Freedom Project’s Stop the Violence Campaign. There’s also a special restaurant gift card prize for the winning team.
Registration will begin Friday at 4:45 pm.
