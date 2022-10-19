Meridian High and Lamar have produced some exceptional football players in recent years, nine of which currently play NCAA Division I football for seven different schools. These players have a shot at following in the footsteps of players like former Meridian High defensive lineman and current Miami Dolphin Raekwon Davis to the ranks of professional football teams.
Tennessee’s Da’Jon Terry racked up four tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack this season, and he earned his first start against LSU on Oct. 8. Ole Miss’ Jamond Gordon made his first start against Tulsa on Sept. 24. Gordon has four tackles, including a tackle for loss, this season.
Southern Miss’ Santrell Latham has already put up two pass breakups, a sack and 43 total tackles, including three for a loss. Youngstown State’s Quincy Lenton has a forced fumble, two interceptions and 30 total tackles, including 3.5 for a loss, this season.
Alcorn State’s Tevarrius Adams has caught three balls for 24 yards in 2022. Princeton’s Joseph Hutchinson is a backup quarterback behind Blake Stenstrom.
Ole Miss’ Hayden Farrar and Southeastern Louisiana’s Johnathan Vaughn are both in their freshman season, while Alcorn State’s Kendrick Brown is a redshirt freshman this year.
Da’Jon Terry, DL, RJr., Tennessee, Meridian
Hayden Farrar, WR, Fr., Ole Miss, Lamar
Jamond Gordon, DL, Jr., Ole Miss, Meridian
Johnathan Vaughn, RB, Fr., Southeastern Louisiana, Meridian
Joseph Hutchinson, QB, Sr., Princeton, Lamar
Kendrick Brown, WR, RFr., Alcorn State, Meridian
Quincy Lenton, DB, Sr., Youngstown State, Meridian
Santrell Latham, LB, RSr., Southern Miss, Meridian
Tevarrius Adams, WR, RSo., Alcorn State, Meridian
