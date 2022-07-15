MCC hosts groundbreaking for new sports complex

Softball and tennis athletes at Meridian Community College will finally have a home of their own as plans for the Citizens National Bank Sports Complex go into motion.
MCC hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to reveal the plans for the facility that will house the Tommy McDonald Softball Field and the Wanda McPhail Tennis Courts.
MCC President Thomas Huebner said building the new sports complex is exciting, especially for those involved with softball and tennis.
“It's a step forward in the right direction that we have needed for a long time,” Huebner said. “We cannot wait to see this project come to conclusion and begin to be used as it will greatly benefit our athletic programs.”
“We have so many great softball players in our area, and we just look forward to being able to elevate our program to another level,” Huebner added.
MCC Athletic Director Sander Atkinson shared Huebner's enthusiasm, noting that the complex will benefit the college and the community.
“Our softball and tennis programs have really needed updated facilities,” Atkinson said. “This is an important aspect in allowing those student athletes to take the next step and elevate further in those programs.”
“I envision an opportunity where we have students come out to watch their fellow classmates play and hopefully have more of the community because it's in such a visible spot,” Atkinson explained.
Newly hired softball coach Brad Grinstead said he's pleased the team will have a home of their own.
“To see the support from the community, the college, and Citizens National Bank, it's an amazing feeling,” Grinstead emphasized.
