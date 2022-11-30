Each year, the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game and Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game feature rosters stacked with the best football talent across the state of Mississippi. Six local players and two coaches have been selected to participate this year.
“The kids deserve it,” West Lauderdale coach Brock Clay said. “I tell everybody we work extremely hard, and I'm glad that they are able to see the rewards of working as hard as they have.”
Meridian High defensive back Quindarrius Jones and West Lauderdale linebacker Jordan Gowdy will play together on the defensive side of the ball in the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Game.
Jones, who played safety and wide receiver for the Meridian High Wildcats, has solid length and athleticism that is off the charts, according to Meridian coach John Douglass.
“He covers a lot of ground back there,” Douglass said. “He was the guy for us in the secondary this year, and at wide receiver a lot of times too. He had some tremendously big catches in big games for us this year.”
Clay said Gowdy is a talented and gifted athlete, but he took his leadership on the field to new heights this season.
“Gowdy was a pleasure to coach,” Clay said. “Jordan is a guy that came to us about four years ago and has bought into the system and has embodied what a West Lauderdale High School football player is.”
Douglass, who announced Monday that he will step down from his coaching position at Meridian, will coach the Mississippi roster’s offensive linemen.
“I’ve been able to coach in two of these games over the years. It’s been a while, over ten years since I’ve coached in one, but it’s always a great experience to meet so many outstanding coaches and players,” Douglass said.
Meridian High’s Tylan Cole and Roscoe Tucker will play for the South in the Bernard Blackwell game, while West Lauderdale’s Paxton George and Zachary Simpson will play for the North.
Cole lined up at defensive end for the Wildcats, and Tucker played offensive tackle. Douglass said Cole brought experience to the defensive line, while Tucker brought leadership to the offensive line.
George and Simpson both started on West Lauderdale’s offensive line this season, and Clay said he is proud of his linemen because they do not ask for any praise or recognition while doing the dirty work on offense.
Clay was selected as the scout coach for the North, which means he will scout the South team to gather information on the South’s players and practices. He gave credit to his administrators and his coaching staff at West Lauderdale for the opportunity.
“It's a great honor. I'm very proud of that opportunity,” Clay said. “It kind of goes back to doing what I started doing as a coach and what made me successful as a coach. It’s old-school scouting.”
